GET APP News18 APP
LIVE NOW
auto-refresh

French Open 2017 Live Updates, Final: Rafael Nadal vs Stan Wawrinka

News18.com | June 11, 2017, 6:20 PM IST
facebook Twitter google skype

Event Highlights

Catch all the live action of the French Open men's final between Rafael Nadal vs Stan Wawrinka through our live blog.

Preview:

World number three Stan Wawrinka advanced to his second French Open final by defeating Andy Murray 7-6, 3-6, 7-5, 6-7, 1-6.
While Nadal moved to his 22 major final by going past Dominic Thiem 6-3, 6-4, 6-0.

Nadal, considered by many as King of Clay is just one win from etching his name in the Grand Slam history books. He is bidding to not only become the first player in the Open Era to lift 10
trophies at a single tournament, but also become the oldest in history to claim his 15th major title.

Jun 11, 2017 6:42 pm (IST)

Jun 11, 2017 6:41 pm (IST)

The players pose for the customary photograph. Now it is all down to some serious tennis. 


Jun 11, 2017 6:37 pm (IST)

The two players are out on the court and we are about to witness a thrilling encounter between these two superstars. World Number 4 Rafael Nadal vs World Number 3 Stan Wawrinka for the French Open title. 


Jun 11, 2017 6:34 pm (IST)

Jun 11, 2017 6:33 pm (IST)

If you guys were wondering why Nadal is the overwhelming favourite in the clash? That is beacuse, his career record on clay is 388-35. Roland Garros? 78-2.


Jun 11, 2017 6:26 pm (IST)

Jun 11, 2017 6:23 pm (IST)

Jun 11, 2017 6:22 pm (IST)

Hello and welcome to the live blog of the blockbuster French Open Final clash between Rafael Nadal and Stan Wawrinka in Paris.


LOAD MORE
  • 10 Jun, 2017 | ICC Champions Trophy
    AUS vs ENG
    277/9
    50.0 overs
    		 240/4
    40.2 overs
    England beat Australia by 40 runs (D/L method)
    Full Scorecard
  • 10 Jun, 2017 | Afghanistan in West Indies
    AFG vs WI
    212/6
    50.0 overs
    		 149/10
    44.4 overs
    Afghanistan beat West Indies by 63 runs
    Full Scorecard
  • 09 Jun, 2017 | ICC Champions Trophy
    NZ vs BAN
    265/8
    50.0 overs
    		 268/5
    47.2 overs
    Bangladesh beat New Zealand by 5 wickets
    Full Scorecard
  • 08 Jun, 2017 | ICC Champions Trophy
    IND vs SL
    321/6
    50.0 overs
    		 322/3
    48.4 overs
    Sri Lanka beat India by 7 wickets
    Full Scorecard
  • 07 Jun, 2017 | ICC Champions Trophy
    SA vs PAK
    219/8
    50.0 overs
    		 119/3
    27.0 overs
    Pakistan beat South Africa by 19 runs (D/L method)
    Full Scorecard
© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved.