French Open 2017 Live Updates, Semi-Final: Andy Murray vs Stan Wawrinka

Event Highlights
Catch all the live action of the French Open semi-final between Andy Murray and Stan Wawrinka through our live blog.
Preview:
World number one Andy Murray advanced to his fifth French Open semi-final by defeating Japanese eighth seed Kei Nishikori 2-6, 6-1, 7-6 (7/0), 6-1 in the quarters.
Murray, who was runner-up to Novak Djokovic at Roland Garros last year, take on 2015 champion Stan Wawrinka for a spot in Sunday's final.
Meanwhile, Wawrinka became the oldest French Open semi-finalist in 32 years when he brushed aside Marin Cilic 6-3, 6-3, 6-1 in the last eight.
The 32-year-old is the oldest man to make the last four at Roland Garros since Jimmy Connors in 1985.
Wawrinka ready to battle Murray: "Motivation is high. Doesn't change that we played last yr & that I lost against him. It's a new match." pic.twitter.com/g4EeWgOYDr— Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) June 9, 2017
[1] Murray vs. [3] Wawrinka— Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) June 9, 2017
It will be a SF face-off between two familiar foes. What can we expect? MORE: https://t.co/lBgqpEvrvZ #RG17 pic.twitter.com/62iaUJuw3e
