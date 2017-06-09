French Open 2017 Live Updates, Semi-Final: Andy Murray vs Stan Wawrinka

Catch all the live action of the French Open semi-final between Andy Murray and Stan Wawrinka through our live blog.

Preview:

World number one Andy Murray advanced to his fifth French Open semi-final by defeating Japanese eighth seed Kei Nishikori 2-6, 6-1, 7-6 (7/0), 6-1 in the quarters.

Murray, who was runner-up to Novak Djokovic at Roland Garros last year, take on 2015 champion Stan Wawrinka for a spot in Sunday's final.

Meanwhile, Wawrinka became the oldest French Open semi-finalist in 32 years when he brushed aside Marin Cilic 6-3, 6-3, 6-1 in the last eight.

The 32-year-old is the oldest man to make the last four at Roland Garros since Jimmy Connors in 1985.