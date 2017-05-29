X
French Open: Muguruza Breezes into Second Round
(Image Credit: Reuters)
Paris: Reigning French Open champion Garbine Muguruza breezed into the second round on Monday with a straight-sets win over 2010 Roland Garros winner Francesca Schiavone.
Muguruza's middling form this season saw her arrive in Paris with just three wins on clay, but the Spaniard dispatched 36-year-old Schiavone 6-2, 6-4.
The fourth seed will meet Estonia's Anett Kontaveit for a place in round three.
First Published: May 29, 2017, 4:29 PM IST
