French Open: Muguruza Breezes into Second Round

Paris: Reigning French Open champion Garbine Muguruza breezed into the second round on Monday with a straight-sets win over 2010 Roland Garros winner Francesca Schiavone.

Muguruza's middling form this season saw her arrive in Paris with just three wins on clay, but the Spaniard dispatched 36-year-old Schiavone 6-2, 6-4.

The fourth seed will meet Estonia's Anett Kontaveit for a place in round three.