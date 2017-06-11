French Open 2017 Live Updates, Final: Rafael Nadal vs Stan Wawrinka

Event Highlights
Catch all the live action of the French Open men's final between Rafael Nadal vs Stan Wawrinka through our live blog.
Preview:
World number three Stan Wawrinka advanced to his second French Open final by defeating Andy Murray 7-6, 3-6, 7-5, 6-7, 1-6.
While Nadal moved to his 22 major final by going past Dominic Thiem 6-3, 6-4, 6-0.
Nadal, considered by many as King of Clay is just one win from etching his name in the Grand Slam history books. He is bidding to not only become the first player in the Open Era to lift 10 trophies at a single tournament, but also become the oldest in history to claim his 15th major title.
10 ...... 10 ....... 10 ..... you can say it as much as you want. It's so not normal. Huge respect for @RafaelNadal .. pleasure to watch— andyroddick (@andyroddick) June 11, 2017
Get around him!#RG17 pic.twitter.com/KvpRDzEpWg— Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) June 11, 2017
All aboard the Rafa Express 🚆— Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) June 11, 2017
The nine-time champion roars ahead two sets to love. Can Wawrinka stage a comeback?#RG17 pic.twitter.com/FZmFQ9gdnl
When you're not even looking but you hit an amazing winner...— Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) June 11, 2017
Un peu de magie ? C'est parti ! #RG17 pic.twitter.com/4bZuEVVTbS
.@RafaelNadal draws first blood. Two straight breaks to take first set 6-2.— Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) June 11, 2017
Premier set pour @RafaelNadal 6/2 ! #RG17 pic.twitter.com/pc5tgJOuFF
READY. FOR. BATTLE.— Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) June 11, 2017
Nadal vs. Wawrinka starts now. Don't miss a moment: https://t.co/tek75ApnFf#RG17 pic.twitter.com/eH7N3R87Sv
A special presentation for 3x champion @gugakuerten to commemorate his career and contribution to tennis. #RG17 pic.twitter.com/3rUlZQk0BZ— Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) June 11, 2017
La Decima ? 🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆— Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) June 11, 2017
ou un deuxième sacre ? 🏆🏆
👉🏻 https://t.co/kpS7AhdvLb #RG17 pic.twitter.com/zW87Kk5RWp
Decima or disruption?— Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) June 11, 2017
Wawrinka stands between Nadal and history: https://t.co/9Dafrfn1QR#RG17 pic.twitter.com/arEnOOV2HW
