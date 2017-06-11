French Open 2017 Live Updates, Final: Rafael Nadal vs Stan Wawrinka

Catch all the live action of the French Open men's final between Rafael Nadal vs Stan Wawrinka through our live blog.

Preview:

World number three Stan Wawrinka advanced to his second French Open final by defeating Andy Murray 7-6, 3-6, 7-5, 6-7, 1-6.

While Nadal moved to his 22 major final by going past Dominic Thiem 6-3, 6-4, 6-0.

Nadal, considered by many as King of Clay is just one win from etching his name in the Grand Slam history books. He is bidding to not only become the first player in the Open Era to lift 10 trophies at a single tournament, but also become the oldest in history to claim his 15th major title.