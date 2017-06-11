GET APP News18 APP
French Open 2017 Live Updates, Final: Rafael Nadal vs Stan Wawrinka

News18.com | June 11, 2017, 9:13 PM IST
Event Highlights

Catch all the live action of the French Open men's final between Rafael Nadal vs Stan Wawrinka through our live blog.

Preview:

World number three Stan Wawrinka advanced to his second French Open final by defeating Andy Murray 7-6, 3-6, 7-5, 6-7, 1-6.
While Nadal moved to his 22 major final by going past Dominic Thiem 6-3, 6-4, 6-0.

Nadal, considered by many as King of Clay is just one win from etching his name in the Grand Slam history books. He is bidding to not only become the first player in the Open Era to lift 10 trophies at a single tournament, but also become the oldest in history to claim his 15th major title.

Jun 11, 2017 8:57 pm (IST)

Jun 11, 2017 8:56 pm (IST)

Rafael Nadal has won French Open 2017 in straight sets. He has destroyed Stan Wawrinka 6-2, 6-3, 6-1 to clinch his 10th title at Roland Garros. 


Jun 11, 2017 8:52 pm (IST)

Nadal has raced to a 5-1 lead, it is just a matter of time now!


Jun 11, 2017 8:48 pm (IST)

Jun 11, 2017 8:46 pm (IST)

Break: Wawrinka swings the game in his favour with a beautiful cross court drop shot. But then misses a volley to get back deuce again. Nadal takes advantage of this mistake and breaks the Swiss. It is now 4-1 Nadal. 


Jun 11, 2017 8:38 pm (IST)

This is relentless pressure from Nadal and Wawrinka has no answer. Backhand, forehand the Spaniard is placing them to perfection. He has now taken a 3-1 lead. 


Jun 11, 2017 8:30 pm (IST)

Great serving from Wawrinka. He makes a strong comeback in the set. The Swiss makes it 1-2. But is it too little too late? 


Jun 11, 2017 8:28 pm (IST)

Rafael Nadal is on fire at the moment in the clay court. Looks like he is desperate to lift his 10th French Open title has stormed to a 2-0 lead in no time. 


Jun 11, 2017 8:27 pm (IST)

Jun 11, 2017 8:16 pm (IST)

Set: Nadal has reached at the end of almost every ball that Wawrinka has hit. The Swiss breaks his bat in frustration. But Nadal isn't lacking focus one bit, he clinches the second set point with a powerful serve into the body of Wawrinka. 


Jun 11, 2017 8:11 pm (IST)

Wawrinka holds his serve with some aggressive tennis. This is what is required from the Swiss. He makes it 3-5. But Nadal now is serving for the set. 


Jun 11, 2017 8:08 pm (IST)

Jun 11, 2017 7:47 pm (IST)

It's a big forehand from Nadal which gives him a 3-0 lead in the second set. Wawrinka is finding it extremely difficult to cope with the raw power of the Spaniard. 


Jun 11, 2017 7:43 pm (IST)

Break: Nadal breaks Wawrinka again. The Spaniard has now gone into a 2-0 lead in the second set. Wawrinka has the tennis ball in his mouth, he doesn't have any clue as to how to stop Nadal. 


Jun 11, 2017 7:38 pm (IST)

Jun 11, 2017 7:32 pm (IST)

Set: Nadal takes the first set 6-2. This is just sublime tennis from the 9 time Roland Garros champion. He was making a few mistakes initially but he has erased the now. 


Jun 11, 2017 7:26 pm (IST)

Nadal now holds his serve and is just one game away from a win in the first set. 


Jun 11, 2017 7:24 pm (IST)

Break: Nadal breaks Wawrinka to take a 4-2 lead. This is brilliant tennis from the Spaniard, he knows Wawrinka isn't too keen on playing the backhand and that is exactly where he is making him play. 


Jun 11, 2017 7:21 pm (IST)

Nadal makes it 3-2 with a disguised serve. Wawrinka had made it 30-40 with a lovely forehand but then Nadal had saved the ace for the last. 


Jun 11, 2017 7:13 pm (IST)

Wawrinka clings onto the fourth game and makes it 2-2. This one swung like a pendulum, but the Swiss got the better of Nadal with a brilliant serve in the end. 


Jun 11, 2017 7:01 pm (IST)

Nadal races to a 30-0 lead but then two errors cost him, making it 30-30. Wawrinka then grabs the next point but Nadal comes back into the game. The Spaniard then serves well to take the game and make it 2-1. 


Jun 11, 2017 6:55 pm (IST)

A lovely forehand by Wawrinka to make it 1-1. He served well in the game too, just what the Swiss needs to challenge the mighty Spaniard.  


Jun 11, 2017 6:52 pm (IST)

Nadal breezes away in the first game to and wins it comfortably to take a 1-0 lead in the set. Wawrinka fails to win even a single point in the opening game of the match.


Jun 11, 2017 6:42 pm (IST)

Jun 11, 2017 6:41 pm (IST)

The players pose for the customary photograph. Now it is all down to some serious tennis. 


Jun 11, 2017 6:37 pm (IST)

The two players are out on the court and we are about to witness a thrilling encounter between these two superstars. World Number 4 Rafael Nadal vs World Number 3 Stan Wawrinka for the French Open title. 


Jun 11, 2017 6:34 pm (IST)

Jun 11, 2017 6:33 pm (IST)

If you guys were wondering why Nadal is the overwhelming favourite in the clash? That is beacuse, his career record on clay is 388-35. Roland Garros? 78-2.


Jun 11, 2017 6:26 pm (IST)

Jun 11, 2017 6:23 pm (IST)

Jun 11, 2017 6:22 pm (IST)

Hello and welcome to the live blog of the blockbuster French Open Final clash between Rafael Nadal and Stan Wawrinka in Paris.


