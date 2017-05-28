X
French Open 2017: Venus Williams Defeats Wang Qiang
(Getty Images)
Paris: Venus Williams started her 20th French Open with a 6-4, 7-6 (7/3) win over China's Wang Qiang on Sunday.
Williams, seeded 10 and three weeks shy of her 37th birthday, had to dig deep to see off her opponent who had led 4-2 in the first set and 5-3, with set points, in the second.
The American veteran, who made her Roland Garros debut in 1997 and was runner-up to sister Serena in Paris in 2002, will next face Japan's Kurumi Nara.
Nara defeated 15-year-old Amanda Anisimova of the United States in three sets.
First Published: May 28, 2017, 11:21 PM IST
