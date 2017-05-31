GET APP News18 APP
French Open: Erratic Kvitova's Comeback Cut Short by Mattek-Sands

Reuters

Updated: May 31, 2017, 5:33 PM IST
Paris: Two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova's comeback was cut short on Wednesday when she was dumped out of the French Open in a second round straight-sets defeat to doubles world number one Bethanie Mattek-Sands.

The 15th seed, who had only returned this week after a five-month injury absence following a stabbing by a burglar last year, littered the court with errors to lose 7-6 7-6.

The 32-year-old American, doubles winner in Paris in 2015, refused to buckle when Kvitova went 4-2 ahead.

She whipped in a series of ferocious forehand winners while also frustrating the Czech, constantly forcing her to the net to win the first set with a tiebreak.

Kvitova, who had struggled with her returns despite the American getting less than half of her first serves in, pulled herself together and rallied back from 3-1 down to force another tiebreak.

The American, however, kept her cool and watched as Kvitova surrendered on match point with her ninth double fault.

First Published: May 31, 2017, 5:33 PM IST
