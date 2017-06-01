French Open: Halep Progresses; Angry Kyrgios Ousted

Paris:Simona Halep strolled into the third round of the French Open with a no-nonsense 6-4 6-3 victory against unheralded German Tatjana Maria on Thursday.

The Romanian third seed, who reached the Roland Garros final in 2014, was no match for world number 102 Maria, who bowed out on the first match point on Court Suzanne Lenglen.

Halep never seemed bothered by the ankle problem that could have ruled her out of the tournament.

She next faces Russian 26th seed Daria Kasatkina.

Kyrgios Ousted

An angry Nick Kyrgios was knocked out of the French Open on Thursday, going down 5-7 6-4 6-1 6-2 to South African Kevin Anderson in the second round.

The temperamental Australian destroyed two rackets, including one that he smashed six times onto a cooler, and was handed a penalty point at the end of the second set.

The 18th seed has never made it past the third round at the Paris grand slam.

Anderson next faces Britain's Kyle Edmund.