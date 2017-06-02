French Open: Indian Pair of Purav Raja and Divij Sharan Enter Pre-Quarterfinals

Paris: The Indian pair of Purav Raja and Divij Sharan upstaged the 15th-seeded Austrian-Croat combo of Oliver Marach and Mate Pavic to enter the men's doubles pre-quarterfinals of the French Open here.

The unseeded Indian combo defeated Oliver and Mate 6-4 3-6 6-4 in the second-round match that lasted two hours and 11 minutes.

The duo will next face the 11th seeded team of Jean-Julien Rojer of The Netherlands and Romania's Horia Tecau.

The young Indian pair send down five aces and also converted two of the five break point chances that came their way.

Oliver and Mate paid the price for failing to convert the six break point opportunities.

In another contest, India's Rohan Bopanna and his Canadian partner Gabriela Dabrowski notched up a facile 6-0 6-1 win over Australian pair of Jessica Moore and Matt Reid in the opening match of mixed doubles on Thursday.

Bopanna and his partner Dabrowski dished out a dominating show to make a positive start to their campaign.

The seeded seventh duo will next face New Zealand's Artem Sitak and Elina Svitolina of Ukraine.

Bopanna and Dabrowski send down as many as five aces and converted five break points out of the seven chances that came their way.