French Open: Karolina Pliskova Beats Caroline Garcia To Enter Semis

Paris: Czech second seed Karolina Pliskova reached the French Open semi-finals for the first time on Wednesday with a 7-6 (7/3), 6-4 win over home hope Caroline Garcia.

Pliskova will play 2014 Roland Garros runner-up Simona Halep, who saved a match point and rallied from 6-3, 5-1 down to beat Elina Svitolina, in the last four.

The Czech edged a marathon 77-minute first set against 28th seed Garcia in a tie-break, having failed to convert an earlier set point at 5-3.

The 25-year-old then broke Garcia as the Frenchwoman served to stay in the match to clinch just her second semi-final appearance at a Grand Slam.

"It was very tough. She played very well, we were both serving well. She played a great tournament, even today, it was 50-50, it came down to about two points I’m really glad I made it," said Pliskova.

She entered this year's Roland Garros with just two wins in five previous visits.

"I am very happy. Before the tournament I wasn’t sure if I could play good tennis on clay."

Pliskova, 25, will replace Angelique Kerber as the new world number one if she makes the final in Paris.