X
DON'T SHARE NUISANCE.
DON'T SHARE NUISANCE.
SHARE NEWS.
Be a responsible citizen. Come, pledge to always check and share verified and vetted news.
French Open: Milos Raonic Defeats Steve Darcis
(Photo Credit: Getty Images)
Paris: Canadian fifth seed Milos Raonic reached the French Open second round on Monday with a 6-3, 6-4, 6-2 win over Steve Darcis of Belgium.
Raonic fired 15 aces and 44 winners and will face either Mikhail Youzhny of Russia or Brazil's Rogerio Dutra Silva for a spot in the last 32.
First Published: May 29, 2017, 4:44 PM IST
Recommended For You
- War Machine Review: Brad Pitt Is Disappointing In This Satire Gone Wrong
- Exclusive: Read Excerpts From Sita: Warrior of Mithila by Amish Tripathi
- Opinion – Which 2017 Maruti Suzuki Dzire Variant Should You Buy?
- Jab We Met, Chak De! India and Other Films That Turn 10 in 2017
- Nana Patekar Bags Key Role In Kaala Karikaalan