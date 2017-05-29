X

1-min read

French Open: Milos Raonic Defeats Steve Darcis

AFP

Updated: May 29, 2017, 4:44 PM IST
(Photo Credit: Getty Images)

Paris: Canadian fifth seed Milos Raonic reached the French Open second round on Monday with a 6-3, 6-4, 6-2 win over Steve Darcis of Belgium.

Raonic fired 15 aces and 44 winners and will face either Mikhail Youzhny of Russia or Brazil's Rogerio Dutra Silva for a spot in the last 32.

First Published: May 29, 2017, 4:44 PM IST
