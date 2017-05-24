French Open: Simona Halep Doubtful Due to Ankle Injury

French Open favourite Simona Halep is now doubtful to even take part in the tournament.

The Romanian who injured her ankle after a bad fall in Rome, revealed that the MRI showed that she tore her ankle ligaments.

She posted on instagram, saying: "Arriving early in Paris for treatment. The MRI scan shows a torn ligament from the fall in Roma. I'm keeping my fingers crossed for RG and will do everything possible to be ready. Doctors say it's 50/50 at the moment but it's made good improvement since Sunday. Thank you for all of the support the last few weeks. We are remaining very positive 💪😊😘

Love, Simo."

Halep, who is ranked number 4 in the world, reached the final of the tournament in 2014. Last year, she was knocked out in the round of 16.

French Open will start on 28th May.