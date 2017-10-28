French Open Super Series: PV Sindhu Crashes Out of Semi-finals

Catch all the action of the blockbuster clash between PV Sindhu and Akane Yamaguchi through our live blog.



Preview:



World Championship silver medallist PV Sindhu beat Chen Yufei of China in straight games to storm into the women's singles semi-final of the French Super Series.This is Sindhu's first-ever last-four appearence in the tournament. The Olympic silver medallist took just 41 minutes to brush the challenge of World No. 10 Yufei 21-14 21-14 in the quarter-finals. By virtue of this win, Indian had avenged upon her opening round loss to the Chinese at the Denmark Open, last week. Sindhu, who had defeated Yufei at the World Championships, now lead the Chinese 3-2 in the overall head- to-head record. Sindhu was in her element yesterday as she used her long reach and court coverage to flummox her opponent and get the better of her with consummate ease. Yufei did not look her best today as she was undone by numerous unforced errors.

Sindhu, seeded second, always enjoyed the upperhand in the duel, except for the first 10 points of the opening game where it was neck-and-neck battle between the duo. But once she surged ahead 12-10, there was no looking back as Sindhu controlled the game from there on with deft drop shots and down the line and cross court smashes to race to 18-12 lead. Yufei managed to grab two points but unforced errors cost her dearly as she pushed a drop shot wide to hand the Indian the first game in 19 minutes. Sindhu, however, was slow to get off the blocks in the second game as Yufei took a 3-0 lead. But the Indian managed to claw her way back, courtesy unforced errors from the Chinese to draw level at 5-5. From there on, Sindhu controlled the proceedings, except for a few unforced errors in between, to take a 11-7 lead at the break. The Indian then managed to hold to her lead and pocketed the second game in 22 minuts to wrap up the issue.

Oct 28, 2017 8:03 pm (IST) This is nothing short of a tragedy for Sindhu. She was completely outclassed by 20-year-old Japanese. Sindhu loses 14-21, 9-21.

Oct 28, 2017 8:02 pm (IST) Yamaguchi just four points away from a spot in the finals. She has completely outclassed the Indian. Sindhu trying hard to make a comeback. It's 17-7.Sindhu nets it from the back of the court. It's match point for Yamaguchi. It;s 20-8.

Oct 28, 2017 7:52 pm (IST) And now Sindhu forces Akane on the sideline. It's 14-4.

Oct 28, 2017 7:51 pm (IST) Sindhu pushes a shot wide, after getting it on the body from Yamaguchi. Japanese leads 14-3.

Oct 28, 2017 7:50 pm (IST) A great net shot by Yamaguchi fetches her another point. It's 13-2.

Oct 28, 2017 7:49 pm (IST) The drift takes another one away from the Indian. It's 12-2.

Oct 28, 2017 7:49 pm (IST) The drift takes another one away from the Indian. It's 12-2.

Oct 28, 2017 7:48 pm (IST) A brilliant shot by Yamaguchi, after being drawn forward, sees her take a mammoth 11-2 lead.

Oct 28, 2017 7:47 pm (IST) Finally a point for Sindhu. That is followed by a point by Yamaguchi. It's 10-2.

Oct 28, 2017 7:47 pm (IST) Sindhu drawn back on the court, and Sindhu smashes it on the net. It's 9-1.

Oct 28, 2017 7:46 pm (IST) Sindhu taken by surprise. She has been outplayed on the net and on the back court by Yamaguchi. It's 8-1.

Oct 28, 2017 7:45 pm (IST) This is ordinary stuff from the Indian. Yamaguchi doing great. Finally Sindhu gets a point, courtesy an unforced error on the net. It's 6-1.

Oct 28, 2017 7:43 pm (IST) Another unforced error sees Sindhu trail 0-5.

Oct 28, 2017 7:43 pm (IST) Sindhu misses an opportunity for a point, Nets the shuttle. It's 4-0.

Oct 28, 2017 7:42 pm (IST) The drift carries Sindhu's shot out of the line. That means 2-0 for Yamaguchi.

Oct 28, 2017 7:42 pm (IST) Second game begins. And Yamaguchi send a body shot close to the net. It's 1-0 for Japanese.

Oct 28, 2017 7:40 pm (IST) Another point for Akane makes it 21-14. The Japanese takes the first game. A lot of advice coming in from the Indonesian coaches. Sindhu has not been allowed to play her attacking game. Credit to Yamaguchi.

Oct 28, 2017 7:39 pm (IST) Sindhu is caught unawares on the net again. it's 20-14.

Oct 28, 2017 7:38 pm (IST) A challenge coming in from Sindhu, on a widish shot from Yamaguchi. That is given to the Japanese. It's 19-14.

Oct 28, 2017 7:37 pm (IST) A body shot, and then a drop shot right beside her. And the lead for Yamaguchi is 18-14.

Oct 28, 2017 7:36 pm (IST) Make it 17-14. Yamaguchi exposing Sindhu's left side, that was left open this time.

Oct 28, 2017 7:36 pm (IST) Now Akane get Sindhu forward and drops it on the net. She leads 16-14.

Oct 28, 2017 7:35 pm (IST) Sindhu uses her range again to fox Akane. Sends a shot towards her right, which is difficult to control. It's 15-14 for Yamaguchi.

Oct 28, 2017 7:34 pm (IST) Sindhu sends Akane back of the court, and then drops the shuttle in front of her to get another point. It's 13-13.

Oct 28, 2017 7:33 pm (IST) Sindhu plays it long to Yamaguchi's right. That makes it 13-12.

Oct 28, 2017 7:32 pm (IST) Sindhu draws Yamaguchi towards the sideline, and then gets a perfect smash. it's 12-11 for Sindhu.

Oct 28, 2017 7:31 pm (IST) Yamaguchi tries to get the better of Sindhu in cross court play and fails. It's 11-11.

Oct 28, 2017 7:30 pm (IST) And it's mid-game interval. Sindhu is down by a point. Yamaguchi leads 11-10.

Oct 28, 2017 7:29 pm (IST) Both players level at 10-10. Sindhu has led Yamaguchi to make a lot of unforced errors.