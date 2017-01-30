Gareth Bale Won't Be Rushed Back After Injury, says Zinedine Zidane
Gareth Bale . (Image credit: Reuters)
Madrid: Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane will not rush Gareth Bale back into action as the Welsh forward continues his recovery from an ankle injury.
The 27-year-old damaged tendons during Real's 2-1 Champions League victory at Sporting Lisbon in November and underwent surgery in London.
"Gareth is going to take a little longer (to return) but he is already training on the field with his boots and that is a good sign," Zidane told the club website following Real's 3-0 home win over Real Sociedad in La Liga on Sunday.
"We have to take it step by step and not rush him."
Zidane has not put a time frame on Bale's return, although Spain media reported that he will miss Real's Champions League last 16 first leg against Napoli on Feb. 15. The Welshman could be fit for the return leg on March 7.
Real, four points clear of Barcelona and Sevilla at the top of La Liga and with a game in hand, travel to Celta Vigo on Sunday.
