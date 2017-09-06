Gaurav Bidhuri Wants to Emulate Icon Vijender, Inside & Outside the Ring

Gaurav Bidhuri joined an elite list of Indian boxers that have won a medal at the World Championships. Bidhuri became the fourth boxer after Vijender Singh, Shiva Thapa and Vikas Krishnan to win a bronze medal in the recently concluded World Championships at Hamburg. But the 24-year-old sees it as an opportunity missed."This is the biggest achievement of my career no doubt, so I am happy. But there was a good chance of reaching the final, so some disappointment is also there, it always feels bad to lose a close fight," Bidhuri told News18 in a rather sombre tone.He comes across as a confident boxer, someone who clearly knows his goals and knows what it takes to achieve them.Boxing happened as much by chance as fate for Bidhuri."My father was a boxer but he had to quit early due to family problems. He got married early, but opened his own club where he used to train youngsters. I used to go there as a kid just to see and then I forced my dad to let me take part in a competition. I was quite young then and then started taking the sport seriously," says Bidhuri.The pugilist has been struggling with a back problem for quite some time and was focusing on getting that looked out when he received a surprise wild card."I would like to thank the BFI for providing us with good physios and coaches. I told my coach about the problems and then we planned our training accordingly to ensure that I don't put much strain on my back,"He also praised the new coach Santiago Nivea for his inputs, saying his innovational techniques have been helpful."He has started with Weight-lifting training along with regular technical training. We also have video analysts who records our fights, and we can see them anytime we want."Bidhuri wants to follow in the footsteps of his idol Vijender Singh and turn pro someday, in fact he has even had talks with British boxer Amir Khan about it. But first he wants to win an Olympic Medal."I saw Vijender updated about me after my medal, I was very happy. He (Vijender) has achieved all there is in amateur boxing and then turned pro. My ultimate aim is the Olympic medal, after that I might consider turning pro. I spoke to Amir Khan when he was here and we spoke about boxing. He has asked me to contact him whenever I want to turn pro," he revealed.The young boxer also praised the new sports minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, saying he is the perfect choice for the role. "Only a sportsperson can understand the problems, he will know what to do now that he has experienced everything," Bidhuri says rather hopefully.There is another side to Bidhuri, somewhat similar to his icon Vijender, "If given a chance, I would like to act in a film and be a hero. I have been an all-rounder ever since I was a kid and I like trying different hairstyles," Bidhuri says with a laugh.But that isn't something he wants to be distracted by. "My immediate aim is to perform well in the Asian Games and Commonwealth Games next year," he says, signing off.