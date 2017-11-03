Generous Lionel Messi Donates Winnings From Case to Charity

Argentine captain and legend Lionel Messi is not one to step away from a promise he makes, especially when there is charity involved. The left footed genius, had promised to donate to Doctors Without Borders, and after winning his case against La Razon he has donated over €70,000 to the charity.Messi, who has oft been the target of criticism when the Albiceleste has not performed on the big stage was given "unnecessary and impertinent" criticism after they lost the 2014 World Cup final to Germany, the Spanish Supreme Court agreed with a Barcelona court ruling.It was more than just simple harsh criticism of the Barca forward - journalist Alfonso Ussia, claimed that Messi wore a wig and had used the performance-enhancing drug Nandrolone.Last year's ruling said that the article was outside the bounds of an opinion piece and ordered that the newspaper La Razon, its editor Francisco Marhuenda and Ussia pay Messi €72,783.20 in compensation.The case was previously on standby for close to 18 months, but the matter was finally closed on Thursday by the Supreme Court, with Messi then donating his compensation to charity."The football player Lionel Andres Messi Cuccittini has donated a total of €72,783.20 to the organisation Doctors Without Borders," the player's management company confirmed."It corresponds to the full amount of compensation requested by the player in the conflict arising from the publication of the article 'Sonatina' in La Razon by the journalist Alfonso Ussia."The decision made by a Barcelona court [last year] has now been declared inadmissible by the Supreme Court. [Messi] will continue to defend himself against false and inaccurate accusations which attempt to dishonour him."Messi was back in training with Barcelona on Thursday after returning from Greece on Wednesday, where Ernesto Valverde's side were held to a goalless draw by Olympiakos in the Champions League.Barcelona’s next assignment is on Saturday when they take on Sevilla in La Liga at the Camp Nou, after which there will be an international break.