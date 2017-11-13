Germany Coach Loew Wary of French Firepower

France will have more firepower than England had in their goalless draw with Germany last week, Germany coach Joachim Loew said ahead of Tuesday's international friendly against their neighbours.The world champions are without a home win against the French in 30 years and Loew, whose experimental team drew 0-0 at Wembley against England in a friendly on Friday, warned his players that France was a "world-class strike force.""It will be different than against England," Loew told reporters on Monday. "France have a lot of quality in attack. You can swop the players around and you'll still have a world class attack."France's front line includes, among others, Kylian Mbappe, who moved to Paris St Germain this season in a deal worth 180 million euros, and Antoine Griezmann and Olivier Giroud, who were both on target in their 2-0 win over Wales.Giroud will be absent from the game due to injury. "They have some people out but they will be more dangerous than England were last Friday. We have to be prepared for that. We also need to improve our own finishing."Loew said he would start with PSG keeper Kevin Trapp instead of Marc-Andre ter Stegen. First choice keeper Manuel Neuer is missing through injury. Toni Kroos and Sami Khedira will resume their World Cup-winning midfield partnership, Loew said."I want to try things out against France. This is the reason we have these international friendlies," said the coach, who led Germany to the 2014 World Cup win. "The result is not the most important thing. I can give some players a chance and rest some others."The Germans have played a flawless World Cup qualification, winning all 10 matches, and have yet to lose this year after also clinching the Confederations Cup in July. They will play Spain and Brazil in friendlies in March next year.