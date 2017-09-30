Goa Football Association's Ego Reason Behind No Goans in U-17 Team: Parrikar

Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar blamed Goa football Association (GFA) for their obstinate stand, which led to not a single player from the state being selected in the national squad for the upcoming FIFA U-17 World Cup.The GFA officials had ego issues with the parent body AIFF, which led to GFA boycotting the U-17 trials two years back when Nicolai Adam was the coach.Taking a dig at GFA brass, Parrikar lamented:"The GFA should not have boycotted the (U-17) World Cup trials, two years back under erstwhile Indian coach Nicolai Adam. Ibelieve that the U-17 World Cup should have been above ego issues. Because of the tussle, there is no (Goan) player in the U-17 team."The Chief Minister was speaking after awarding the Dilip Sardesai Award for Excellence in Sports. The function was held at an impressive ceremony at the multipurpose hall of Directorate of Art and Culture, Patto, here on Friday.The award given by Directorate of Sports and Youth Affairs (DSYA), carried a purse of Rs 2 lakh, a bronze plaque and a citation. Taekwondo player P Anand became the 8threceipient of the Award, which was initiated in 2008.Also present at the award ceremony were Sports Minister Manohar Ajgaonkar, Director of Sports V M Prabhudesai, Prof Nandini Sardesai, wife of late Dilip Sardesai, the legendary Indian cricketer, in whose memory the award has been instituted and given every year for the best sportsperson in the State.