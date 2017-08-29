Gopichand Backs Sindhu to Finish With 'Lot of' Gold Medals

P. Gopichand, who is appreciated for producing world class shuttlers, was elated with the way Sindhu played in the World Championship final before finishing second best in the epic clash."It was a tough match. Both the players played well. Very proud of the way Sindhu responded and also the fight which was on the cards. For me, one of the best matches I have seen. It's been a great preparation for us. All of us put a great effort," he said."At 22, she (Sindhu) has big medals and four consecutive years of medals. Hopefully, this continues. By the end of her career, she will have lot of more gold in her cabinet," he said.The scheduling of matches in the recent World Badminton Championship was an issue but the players need to get used to it, said Chief National Coach P Gopichand."In a way, yes (it was an issue). But sometimes you are at the wrong end. Her (P V Sindhu) semifinals was in the night session on Saturday and it was almost 1-1.30 by the time she slept and then next day the final was in the morning."Sometimes, these small things affect a long match where you need extra energy," Gopichand said today.However, it is important to get used to it, he said."Not an excuse, it happens, it is just important that we get used to it. Yes, I would think, there were three, four matches which could have been scheduled better," Gopichand said further.He was asked if the scheduling of the matches was a concern.Gopichand said players sometimes lose out when it comes the television requirements and what fans want."But, our challenge is that Indian television timings dictate matches and that's why they want some of the matches to be in the morning and sometimes the local crowds may be wanting to see the big matches to be in the evening."It's a compromise which needs to be done and sometimes we are affected," Gopichand said.He also praised Saina Nehwal for winning bronze medal in the world event and men's players K Srikanth and B Sai Praneeth for their competitive performances.Asked about sports scene in the country as it celebrated National Sports Day today, Gopichand said sports in India is at a stage where it has never been."Indian sport is at a stage where it has never been in the past. We have the highest offices in the country talking about sport in a big way. We never had somebody at the Prime Minister's level address this issue of sports successively over so many months," he said.A lot has been achieved in badminton and a lot more needs to be achieved, he said."Hopefully, things will improve. I would say that a lot has been spoken. A lot has been done. But a lot more needs to be done. Because, the whole world is competing and we need to ensure that we put our best foot forward," he said.