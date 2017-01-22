Greatest Victories of Ace Indian Shuttler Saina Nehwal

Former World Number 1 Saina Nehwal has added yet another title to her already bulging trophy cabinet — the Malaysian Masters 2017 title.

From Olympic medal to super series titles, the ace Indian shuttler has won it all in her illustrious career.

Let's take a look at some of the greatest victories of Saina Nehwal yet -

Indonesia Open Super Series 2009, 2010 & 2012

Saina became the first Indian ever to win a super series title in 2009 by winning the Indonesia Open in June.

The Hyderabadi recorded a comeback victory — 12-21, 21-18, 21-9 — over Wang Lin to clinch her maiden BWF super series crown.

Nehwal went on to successfully defend her Indonesia title in 2010 before winning it once again in 2012.

India Open Grand Prix Gold 2010

Saina was awarded the top-seed after a brilliant 2009 season and the Indian superstar didn't disappoint infront of home support.

Nehwal beat Malaysian second seed Wong Chew 20-22, 21-14, 21-12 in 56 minutes to clinch the title and justify her tag as the number one seed.

Singapore Open Super Series 2010

Saina clinched her second super series title by winning the Singapore Open in the same year, albeit in the absence of top-5 women's singles players of the world.

The Indian top seed beat World Champion Lu Lan of China in the semis to book a place in the final. Saina then outclassed Chinese qualifier Tai-Tzu Ying 21–18, 21–15 to clinch the title in Singapore.

Commonwealth Games 2010

Top seed Saina Nehwal became the first women Indian shuttler to win a gold medal in the Commonwealth Games after a grueling three-game victory over Malaysian Mew Choo Wong in 2010.

Saina bounced back from a game down to battle past Wong 19-21 23-21 21-13 in a nerve-wrecking 70-minute title clash in New Delhi.

Saina's medal also helped India move above England into the second place in the medal tally.

Swiss Open Grand Prix Gold 2011 & 2012

Second seed Saina Nehwal won her maiden Swiss Open Grand Prix Gold in 2011 by beating Ji Hyun Sung of South Korea 21–13, 21–14 in Basel.

Nehwal successfully defended her crown in 2012 by thumping then World No 2 Wang Shixian of China 21–19,21–16.

Beijing Olympics 2012

Saina Nehwal created history by becoming the first Indian ever to win a medal at the Olympics by winning bronze in Beijing 2012.

Saina comfortably progressed into the quarters without dropping a single game in the four matches leading into the final four. The Hyderabadi lost in the semis to eventual silver medallist Wang Yihan of China 13-21, 13-21.

In the bronze medal match, injury fored Wang Xin had to retire, that gifted Saina the third place finish.

Denmark Open Super Series Premier 2012

Fresh after her medal-winning campaign the Olympics, Saina clinched her maiden Denmark open title in 2012 by defeating Juliane Schenk of Germany in two straight games.

Nehwal also thrashed Chinese sensation Wang Yihan 21–12, 12–7 in the semis on her way to the title.

Australian Open Super Series 2014 & 2016

Saina Nehwal ended her Australian Open Super Series drought by beating some of the very best in the game in 2014.

Saina and Chinese superstar Shixian Wang crossed path once more in the semis but the Indian shuttler dispatched her 21-19, 16-21, 21-15 in a marathon match that lasted an hour and sixteen minutes.

2016 Rio Olympics gold winner Carolina Marin became Saina's next scalp — whom the former world number 1 beat 21-18, 21-11 in just 43 minutes.

Saina won the Australian Open title again in 2016 by beating world number 10 Sun Yu 11-21, 21-14, 21-19 in a gruelling contest.

China Open Super Series Premier 2014

Saina beat Japan's Akane Yamaguchi 21-12, 22-20 in her sixth appearance at the China Open.

Nehwal was at her best in the match as it took her just 42 minutes to end the challenge of her illustrious Japanese opponent.