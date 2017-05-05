X
DON'T SHARE NUISANCE.
DON'T SHARE NUISANCE.
SHARE NEWS.
Be a responsible citizen. Come, pledge to always check and share verified and vetted news.
Greek Tennis Player Found Guilty Of Corruption, Banned For Life
Image credit: Getty Images.
London: Greek tennis player Konstantinos Mikos was banned for life on Thursday after being found guilty of four corruption offenses.
A Tennis Integrity Unit investigation confirmed that Mikos offered another Greek player, Alexandros Jakupovic, payment in return for agreeing to lose nominated sets and games in November 2013 at a Greece F20 Futures event in Rethymon.
Mikos was also found to have operated two gambling accounts in which bets were placed on tennis from March 2012 to December 2013.
Mikos reached a career-best world ranking of 933 in 2014.
Jakupovic was issued a lifetime ban in December 2015.
First Published: May 5, 2017, 3:28 PM IST
Recommended For You
- IPL 2017: RCB vs KXIP - Star of the Match - Sandeep Sharma
- Kannada TV Actress Rekha Sindhu Killed in Car Accident
- Maruti Suzuki Ignis vs Hyundai Grand i10: The Battle of the Hatches
- IPL 2017: McCullum, Nathu Singh Ruled Out of Tournament
- Sennheiser HE 1 Are World's 'Most Expensive' Headphones at Rs 45 Lakh, Here's Why