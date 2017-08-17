Gylfi Sigurdsson Completes Record £45 Million Move to Everton
Everton signed Iceland midfielder Gylfi Sigurdsson from Premier League rivals Swansea for a club record £45 million ($58m, 49.4m euros) on Wednesday.
Gylfi Sigurdsson. (Getty Images)
London: Everton signed Iceland midfielder Gylfi Sigurdsson from Premier League rivals Swansea for a club record £45 million ($58m, 49.4m euros) on Wednesday. signed Iceland midfielder Gylfi Sigurdsson from Premier League rivals Swansea for a club record £45 million ($58m, 49.4m euros) on Wednesday.
The 27-year-old penned a five-year contract worth a reported £100,000 a week to become Everton's record signing, topping the £31.8 million they paid Chelsea for Romelu Lukaku in 2014.
"Hopefully I will continue to create goals and score goals for the team and contribute to the kind of success we’re seeking at the club,” Sigurdsson told evertontv.
“This is an ambitious club and it is clear we are moving in a really good direction. The most important thing is that this team keeps winning games and climbing the table and does that throughout the season."
The 27-year-old penned a five-year contract worth a reported £100,000 a week to become Everton's record signing, topping the £31.8 million they paid Chelsea for Romelu Lukaku in 2014.
"Hopefully I will continue to create goals and score goals for the team and contribute to the kind of success we’re seeking at the club,” Sigurdsson told evertontv.
“This is an ambitious club and it is clear we are moving in a really good direction. The most important thing is that this team keeps winning games and climbing the table and does that throughout the season."
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Nokia 8 First Impressions Review: Will You Buy it For Rs 45,000 in October?
- Cristiano Ronaldo Loses Appeal Against 5-match Ban
- LFW 2017: Disha Patani Looks Edgy As She Walks The Ramp For Ritu Kumar
- Priyanka Chopra Trolled For Sporting A Tricolour Scarf On Independence Day
- MS Dhoni to Start Cricket Coaching Academy in Dubai