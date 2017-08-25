Gylfi Sigurdsson Stunner Cements Europa League Berth for Everton

Club-record signing Gylfi Sigurdsson scored a stunning long-range volley just after half-time to secure Everton's place in the Europa League group stage following a 3-1 aggregate victory over Hajduk Split on Thursday.The Iceland midfielder fired home from 40 yards within seconds of the restart in Croatia as Everton held on for a 1-1 draw in the return leg of their play-off tie after Jordan Pickford saved a second-half penalty from Ahmed Said.Josip Radosevic drilled the home side into a 1-0 lead on the night in the closing minutes of the first half, but Everton's £45 million ($58 million, 49.4 million euros) newcomer combined with Pickford to help the Toffees clinch qualification.Patrick Cutrone scored the only goal as AC Milan won 1-0 away to Macedonian outfit Shkendija to complete a thumping 7-0 aggregate victory, but last season's runners-up Ajax crashed out against Rosenborg.The Dutch giants trailed after last week's 1-0 reverse in Amsterdam but looked to have turned the tie around in Norway before two late goals from Nigerian substitute Samuel Adegbenro sent Rosenborg through 4-2 on aggregate.Marseille cruised to a 3-0 home win over Domzale of Slovenia courtesy of a Valere Germain brace and a goal from Florian Thauvin to advance 4-1 over the two legs.Zenit St Petersburg overturned a 1-0 first-leg deficit as Russia international Aleksandr Kokorin netted a brace, including the winner on 105 minutes, to sink Utrecht 2-1 on aggregate following extra time.However, Fenerbahce joined fellow Turkish giants Galatasaray on the European sidelines after slumping to an embarrassing 4-1 aggregate defeat to Macedonians Vardar after a shock 2-1 home loss.Galatasaray were stunned by unfancied Swedish side Ostersund last month in the second qualifying round.