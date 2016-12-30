»
Had Received Acting Offer for 'Dangal', Says Ritu Phogat

IANS

First published: December 30, 2016, 7:50 PM IST | Updated: Yesterday
Ritu Phogat. (Getty Images)

New Delhi: Promising wrestler Ritu Phogat on Friday revealed that she was offered a role in the recently-released Aamir Khan-starrer "Dangal", based on her father Mahavir Singh Phogat's life.

But the 21-year-old, who recently clinched her second successive gold medal at the National Championships this year, said the senior Phogat did not allow her to be a part of the film.

"Yes, it's true that I was offered a role in 'Dangal' and I also wanted to try my hand at acting. But my father did not allow me to be a part of the film," Ritu told reporters on the sidelines of the logo launch of her Pro Wrestling League (PWL) franchise -- Jaipur Ninjas.

"According to my father, I am just at the beginning of my career and he doesn't want me to get distracted from my sport. Even I agree with his sentiments," she added.

Ritu recently surpassed her elder siblings -- Geeta and Babita -- to emerge as the most expensive Indian at Rs 36 lakh in the PWL auctions.

The PWL starts on January 2, 2017.

