Halep Tops WTA Rankings for Second Consecutive Week

Romanian tennis player Simona Halep continued to lead the Women's Tennis Association (WTA) rankings released on Monday. The 26-year-old Romanian star reached the number one for the first time in her career last week to put an end to the four-week reign of Spaniard Garbiñe Muguruza, who came in second, reports Efe.There were no changes in this week's rankings, as Czech Karolina Pliskova held the third position, followed by Ukrainian Elina Svitolina. American Venus Williams came in fifth, followed by Danish Caroline Wozniacki.