Fresh from her success in the Reykjavik Open where she was adjudged as the best woman player, Indian Grand Master Harika Dronavalli is all set for prestigious TePe Sigeman & Co Chess Tournament on Wednesday.

The invitational tournament which is making a comeback to the chess circuit after a gap of two years will see some of the finest chess players of the world facing each other to display their supremacy and enthrall chess lovers with their mojo.

The average rating of the players in the tournament is 2644, making it probably the strongest closed door event of Sweden this year.

While World No.10 Harika Dronavalli is the lone Indian representative in the tournament, other players in the fray are current World No.14 Ukrainian GM Pavel Eljanov, Georgian GM Baadur Jobava, English GM Nigel Short and the Swedish GM duo of Nils Grandelius and Erik Blomqvist.

Even though this is Harika's maiden appearance in Sweden, she is confident of a good show in the tournament.

"I have not been to Sweden before but I am confident of doing well here. I will just try to do routine stuff,play quality games and give tough fight to all my opponents," Harika said in a statement.