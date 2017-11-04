Harry Kane Could be Next Superstar at Real Madrid feels German Legend Matthaus

Germany's 1990 World Cup winning captain Lothar Matthaus has tipped Tottenham Hotspur forward Harry Kane to be the next footballing superstar and take over the mantle from Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi."There are a lot of great contenders but I feel Harry Kane has a lot of potential to be the next big star. He has great qualities and a lot more potential than he is currently showing," Matthaus said at sidelines of an event, rating the forward ahead of the likes of Antoine Griezmann and Neymar.Talking to News18 sports, the former Bayern Munich and Inter Milan star also added that Kane would be perfectly suited for a big club like Real Madrid if he wants to move."He fits the bill perfectly. I hear Real Madrid were interested in signing Lewandowski, but Kane is younger and still has a lot of good years ahead of him. He can make a difference at the highest level," Matthaus added.Picking out the qualities that impressed him the most, the German picked his shooting, movement and positioning as the qualities that make the English forward a lethal player."He is fast, he shoots well and has an eye for goal. He is the perfect striker," said Matthaus.Ever since making his debut for Spurs in 2014, Kane has been a revelation.He has already scored 86 goals in 122 games and has won the golden boot twice in successive seasons - in 2015/16 and 2016/17.Matthaus, who holds the record for most number of appearances in the FIFA World Cup by an outfield player with 25 appearances, recollected his rivalry with great Argentine Diego Maradona."Maradona was the best player of my era, he was fast with the ball and could dribble past players at will. We always had mutual respect for each other." Matthaus said.Matthaus and Maradona often had key clashes, both at the international level as well as the club level in Italy."In 1986 final, coach Beckenbauer told me to mark Maradona but we lost that match. Even at the club level, playing against Napoli I have a lot of memories. Italian football used to be the best in late 80s and early 90s," Matthaus, who made 115 appearances for Inter from 1988-1992 added.Maradona in his autobiography had picked Matthaus as the best rival he played against, and the German said that the praise was special, coming from the Argentine.