Harry Kane Slams Four as Tottenham Thrash Leicester
Harry Kane. (Getty Images)
A rampant Harry Kane netted four goals and live-wire Son Heung-Min scored twice as Tottenham Hotspur thrashed Leicester City 6-1 in an action-packed Premier League clash on Thursday.
The match was a effectively a dead rubber with Spurs already assured of finishing second behind champions Chelsea but Kane produced a superb individual performance to go top of the scoring chart as in-form Son also impressed.
Having taken his tally to 26 league goals to move above Everton's Romelu Lukaku (24) and Arsenal's Alexis Sanchez (23), Kane vowed there would be no let-up in the final game of the season when Spurs visit relegated Hull City.
"I am in the driving seat but there's still one more game. I am not resting on my laurels but I hope to get four more.
"Hopefully I can get the Golden Boot and hopefully (Tottenham goalkeeper) Hugo Lloris can get the Golden Glove (for the most clean sheets)."
Son set up Kane for a 25th-minute opener and made it 2-0 with a first-time shot on the turn in the 36th minute as the visitors dominated the opening half with some crisp passing.
Ben Chilwell pulled one back for Leicester after the break before Kane made it 3-1 with a close-range header and Son curled in the fourth with a neat low shot from 25 metres after some dazzling footwork.
Spurs manager Mauricio Pocchetino heaped praise on Kane and stressed he was in no mood to sell him to potential bidders.
"He is great, he is one of the best strikers in the world," said the Argentine. "He will try to keep going in the next game and try to finish in the best way.
"It is very clear we will keep the players we want to keep and we will maybe sell the players we want to sell. We are so, so calm about our key players. They are happy here, we have an exciting project."
