HIL 2017, Dabang Mumbai vs Ranchi Rays, Match 1: As It Happened

News18.com | January 21, 2017, 9:18 PM IST
Event Highlights

GOOOAAAAAAALLLLLL! 

 

Nikkin scores an equaliser! It's 3-3 now. 

 

Dabang Mumbai 3-3 Ranchi Rays


A Penalty Corner for Dabang Mumbai and an opportunity to score a goal! Can they do it?


5 minutes left for Full Time.

 

Who will win the opener?


An eventful Q3 comes to a close as the visitors lead the home side with just 15 minutes left to play.

 

Dabang Mumbai 1-3 Ranchi Rays


GOOOAAAAAAALLLLLL!!!!!!!!!!!! 


Christopher Rühr sends David Harte the wrong way from the spot to extend Ranchi Rays' lead. 

 

Dabang Mumbai 1-3 Ranchi Rays


GOAAAALLLLLLLLLLL!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

 

​Harmanpreet Singh pulls one back for Dabang Mumbai with an unstoppable PC strike! 

 

Dabang Mumbai 1-2 Ranchi Rays


GOAAAALLLLLLLLLL!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

 

Simranjeet Singh scores as Ranchi Rays take 2-0 lead against Dabang Mumbai. 


Second Quarter ends:

 

Dabang Mumbai 0-0 Ranchi Rays


5 mins left for Q2 to end! 

 

Who will take the lead? 


Jez Hayward with a perfect pass to Florian who tries twice but fails to convert! It's still 0-0


Excellent effort!

 

A penalty corner save by David Harte.

 

SCORE reads: 0-0


Q2 has begun!

 

Dabang Mumbai have started putting some pressure on the Ranchi boys.


End of Quarter 1: 

 

Ranchi Rays 0-0 Dabang Mumbai


Dabang Mumbai made a daring circle entry but failed to convert!


First Quarter is underway.

 

Who will dominate the Qtr 1: Dabang Mumbai or Ranchi Rays?


Christopher Ruhr, who won the bronze medal with Germany in last August's Rio Olympics, will also lend extra edge to the team along with Australian defender Timothy Deavin, who was a member of his country's gold-medal winning team in the 2014 World Cup.


In addition they have a strong Indian presence in Gurbaj Singh, Kothajit Singh, Manpreet Singh and Birendra Lakra and four juniors who were part of the victorious Indian Junior World Cup squad.


The visitors, guided by Junior World Cup winning coach Harendra Singh, are no push-overs as they have retained England s Ashley Jackson and Barry Middleton, along with Australian defender Fergus Kavanagh.


Nilakanta Sharma, Danish Mujtaba, Vikas Sharma, Tyron Pereira, Manpreet and Vikas Sharma will form the midfield while Fuchs, Roshan Minz, Affan Yousuf, Gurjant Singh, John Bjorkman would lead the attack.


There have been three new additions in Belgium defender Emmanuel Stockbroekx and the Dutch duo -- Sander De Wijn and Robert Kemperman.


German striker Florian Fuchs, of six foreign nationalities represented in the squad, will lead the team.
The squad has David Harte and Pathak to guard the goal, while Harmanpreet, Jeremy Hayward, Gurmail Singh would form the defensive wall.


The five are goalkeeper Krishan Pathak, drag-flick penalty corner exponent Harmanpreet Singh, midfielders Nilakanta Sharma and Manpreet Singh and forward Gurjant Singh.


"We deliberately gave some pitch time to the five boys last year and since then they have significantly improved and got exposed to higher levels of hockey, lots of international games and training, and of course success in the Junior World Cup in Lucknow," said head coach Stacy.


The presence of five players - who were all part of the Indian World Junior Cup winning squad will be of interest as national coach Roelant Oltmans has said he will be watching the juniors performance in HIL with a keen eye.


The home side - coached by four-time Olympian Jay Stacy of Australia - has the right mixture of experience and youth, both in attack and defence.


Dabang Mumbai, who had never made it to the semi-finals of the previous four editions of Hockey India League, are hoping that season 5 will turn out better as they play their five home games at a stretch here from Saturday till the end of the month.


Hello and welcome to the LIVE coverage from the Hockey India League 2017 match between Dabang Mumbai and Ranchi Rays.


