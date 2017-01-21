HIL 2017, Dabang Mumbai vs Ranchi Rays, Match 1: As It Happened

Event Highlights
Dabang Mumbai, who had never made it to the semi-finals of the previous four editions of Hockey India League, are hoping that season 5 will turn out better as they play their five home games at a stretch till the end of the month.
Mumbai open their campaign against two-time champions Ranchi Rays and then clash with UP Wizards (Jan 24), defending champions Punjab Warriors (Jan 27), 2014 champions Delhi Wave Riders (Jan 30) before concluding their home leg against last year's losing finalists Kalinga Lancers (Jan 31).
FT: @RanchiRaysTeam and @DabangMumbaiHC share the spoils in the opener as the home side equalise in dramatic fashion.#DMvRR #HighOnHockey pic.twitter.com/sC9vEjpba5— Hockey India League (@HockeyIndiaLeag) January 21, 2017
60' GOAL! @thimmaiah28 draws the equaliser for @DabangMumbaiHC in the very last minute with a FG.— Hockey India League (@HockeyIndiaLeag) January 21, 2017
DM 3-3 RR#DMvRR #HighOnHockey pic.twitter.com/4X6vcSDBYJ
39' GOAL! @jcruehr sends @daveyharte the wrong way from the spot to extend @RanchiRaysTeam's lead.— Hockey India League (@HockeyIndiaLeag) January 21, 2017
Score: DM 1-3 RR#DMvRR #HighOnHockey pic.twitter.com/UqmcpTguXZ
Great power & accuracy displayed by @13harmanpreet and we have the 1st goal for #TheAlphas! #DilSeDabang #HighOnHockey #DMvRR DM 1 - 2 RR pic.twitter.com/uZ923tslBO— Dabang Mumbai HC (@DabangMumbaiHC) January 21, 2017
Simranjeet celebrates the stunning goal! Did you know he played a vital role in India's #HJWC2016 heroics as well?#DMvRR #HighOnHockey pic.twitter.com/vNHfO8Ex86— Hockey India League (@HockeyIndiaLeag) January 21, 2017
Highlights from 1st half at #DMvRR! #DilSeDabang #HighOnHockey pic.twitter.com/CFNtfhLlnO— Dabang Mumbai HC (@DabangMumbaiHC) January 21, 2017
32' GOAL! Young Simranjeet Singh gives @RanchiRaysTeam the lead with a superb FG.— Hockey India League (@HockeyIndiaLeag) January 21, 2017
It's DM 0-2 RR#DMvRR #HighOnHockey pic.twitter.com/Pyb5sYEQ4x
HT: After a tight affair in the 1st half, @DabangMumbaiHC & @RanchiRaysTeam enter the break with the deadlock intact.#DMvRR #HighOnHockey pic.twitter.com/aoAdfSOIcb— Hockey India League (@HockeyIndiaLeag) January 21, 2017
A cautious 1st half by both the teams, with some missed opportunities! #DilSeDabang #HighOnHockey #DMvRR pic.twitter.com/U5Gl5FisZ1— Dabang Mumbai HC (@DabangMumbaiHC) January 21, 2017
21' Back to back SAVES for @RanchiRaysTeam & @TylerJLovell is on fire for the visitors!— Hockey India League (@HockeyIndiaLeag) January 21, 2017
Score: DM 0-0 RR#DMvRR #HighOnHockey pic.twitter.com/kO9uM2b8np
The @UPWizardsTeam hockey stars enjoy the electrifying season opener! Head to the stadium if you're in Mumbai & get #HighOnHockey#DMvRR pic.twitter.com/JvmF4TrJm2— Hockey India League (@HockeyIndiaLeag) January 21, 2017
The wait is finally over as the most awaited @HockeyIndiaLeag #HIL2017 has officially begun, may the best one win! #HighOnHockey #RanchiRays— ǁŁŁǁ ₦λJ₩λ SλÐÐǁQUE (@illisaddique) January 21, 2017
Here's the starting line-up for #TheAlphas in the inaugural match of #HIL2017! Time to go #DilSeDabang & get #HighOnHockey! #DMvRR 🏑 pic.twitter.com/zbyJ3qMpDy— Dabang Mumbai HC (@DabangMumbaiHC) January 21, 2017
.@RanchiRaysTeam huddle up before their clash versus hosts @DabangMumbaiHC on Day 1 of the Coal India #HIL2017!#HighOnHockey pic.twitter.com/u0qKGrSNc6— Hockey India League (@HockeyIndiaLeag) January 21, 2017
Check out the gorgeous Coal India Hockey India League trophy that all six teams will be vying for in Season 5! #HighOnHockey#HIL2017 pic.twitter.com/IcsuNQHnf8— Hockey India League (@HockeyIndiaLeag) January 21, 2017
Starting XI! Here’s how @DabangMumbaiHC & @RanchiRaysTeam lineup for the opening clash, LIVE on Star Sports & Hotstar at 7 PM. #HIL2017 pic.twitter.com/TMXjQBoCKz— Hockey India League (@HockeyIndiaLeag) January 21, 2017
.@DabangMumbaiHC gear up for the Season 5 opener vs @RanchiRaysTeam! Stay tuned, we're moments away from LIVE action!#HighOnHockey #HIL2017 pic.twitter.com/zIR9DYtmvW— Hockey India League (@HockeyIndiaLeag) January 21, 2017
With the entire Hockey fraternity #HighOnHockey, here’s a special message from the players ahead of the Coal India #HIL2017! pic.twitter.com/aMNXBsE6w8— Hockey India League (@HockeyIndiaLeag) January 21, 2017
Have a look at our squad.. #RanchiRays #HIL2017 pic.twitter.com/dKzWlRlBpz— Ranchi Rays (@RanchiRays) January 21, 2017
.@RanchiRaysTeam lead @DabangMumbaiHC in the H2H record but who will win the #HIL2017 opener? Find out LIVE on Star Sports & Hotstar, 7 PM! pic.twitter.com/1oOeDM3QTW— Hockey India League (@HockeyIndiaLeag) January 21, 2017
