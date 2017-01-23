HIL 2017: Kalinga Lancers Beat Ranchi Rays 4-2

Event Highlights
For Live blog, scroll down to bottom of the page.
Kalinga Lancers Squad: Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Malak Singh, SK Uthappa, Dharamvir Singh, Glenn Turner, Nilam Sanjeep Xess, Billy Bakker, Tom Craig, Adam Dixon, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Devinder Walmiki, Moritz Fuerste, Pardeep Mor, Matthew Dawson, Anand Lakra, Gurijinder Singh, Dipsan Tirkey, Aran Zalewski, Amit Rohidas, Abhinav Kumar Pandey, Andrew Charter.
Ranchi Rays Squad: Birendra Lakra (India), Timothy Deavin (Australia), Vikramjit Singh (India), Fergus Kavanagh (Australia) Christopher Ruhr (Germany), Sarvanjit Singh (India), Sumit Kumar, Mohammad Amir Khan (India), Imran Khan (India)Akash Chikte, Tyler Lovell (Australia)Flynn Ogilvie, Sumit (India), Simranjeet Singh (India), Barry Middleton (England), Trent Mitton (Australia), Ashley Jackson (England), Gurbaj Singh (India), Khandangbam Kothajit Singh (India), Manpreet Singh (India)
Game over. A neat finish. Score 4-2. We have won. Yay!!!! #KalingaLancersLive #HIL2017 #HighOnHockey— Kalinga Lancers (@KalingaLancers) January 23, 2017
53' GOAL! Sarvanjit is in the right place to tap home @deavo19's pass & bring @RanchiRaysTeam back in it!— Hockey India League (@HockeyIndiaLeag) January 23, 2017
KL 4-2 RR#KLvRR #HighOnHockey pic.twitter.com/ZNpB3SaAOs
50' GOAL! @G_Turner4 bags another goal & doubles @KalingaLancers' lead with a neat finish.— Hockey India League (@HockeyIndiaLeag) January 23, 2017
Score: KL 4-0 RR#KLvRR #HighOnHockey pic.twitter.com/xQk0Bd02Uf
44' GOAL! @G_Turner4 converts from the spot to give @KalingaLancers the lead vs @RanchiRaysTeam.— Hockey India League (@HockeyIndiaLeag) January 23, 2017
Score: KL 2-0 RR#KLvRR #HighOnHockey pic.twitter.com/qXNhSLpYTj
40' Another massive turnout at the Coal India #HIL2017. Odisha is certainly #HighOnHockey!— Hockey India League (@HockeyIndiaLeag) January 23, 2017
Score: KL 0-0 RR#KLvRR pic.twitter.com/XePwsm1BXQ
HT: The Keepers have been on top of their game as @KalingaLancers & @RanchiRaysTeam enter the break on level terms. #KLvRR #HighOnHockey pic.twitter.com/1z6rEBCSnT— Hockey India League (@HockeyIndiaLeag) January 23, 2017
GREAT SAVE! @RanchiRaysTeam's @TylerJLovell closes down @G_Turner4 to deny @KalingaLancers the lead. KL 0-0 RR#KLvRR #HighOnHockey pic.twitter.com/NmkLEaFa9u— Hockey India League (@HockeyIndiaLeag) January 23, 2017
SAVE! @KalingaLancers' Abhinav Pandey stands tall to palm away Barry Middleton's attempt at goal.— Hockey India League (@HockeyIndiaLeag) January 23, 2017
Score: KL 0-0 RR#KLvRR #HighOnHockey pic.twitter.com/OU4oQb310w
Gr8 teamplay. Smart tackle. Playing it cool. #KalingaLancersLive #HIL2017 #HighOnHockey— Kalinga Lancers (@KalingaLancers) January 23, 2017
A look at the Starting XIs for @KalingaLancers’ clash vs @RanchiRaysTeam in the Coal India #HIL2017, LIVE on Star Sports & Hotstar at 7 PM. pic.twitter.com/9bNZmo877P— Hockey India League (@HockeyIndiaLeag) January 23, 2017
Time for the answer. It’s D) Quarter 4. Kudos to our winner @ChiranjibiSamal & well played to all who participated. #HighOnHockey— Hockey India League (@HockeyIndiaLeag) January 23, 2017
It’s fiction indeed! It was a Field Goal by Dabang Mumbai H.C. to secure a draw. And the winner is @Mickyjinara . Congrats!#HighOnHockey— Hockey India League (@HockeyIndiaLeag) January 23, 2017
Here’s Barry Middleton from the @RanchiRaysTeam talking about why he’s #HighOnHockey as he gears up for his side's next #HIL2017 clash! pic.twitter.com/QMSHYTUuOI— Hockey India League (@HockeyIndiaLeag) January 23, 2017
