HIL 2017, Kalinga Lancers vs Delhi Waveriders, Match 2: As It Happened

Delhi Waveriders Squad: Rupinder Pal Singh, Talwinder Singh, Mandeep Antil, Surender Kumar, Pardeep Singh, Mandeep Singh, Vikram Kanth, Parvinder Singh, Vikas Dahiya, Santa Singh, Prabhdeep Singh, Harjeet Singh, Simon Child, Tristan White, Manuel Brunet, Iain Wallace Lewers, Benjamin Stanzl, Vanasch Vincent Francois Bernard, Justin Neil Reid – Ross, Austin Charles Smith.
Kalinga Lancers Squad: Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Malak Singh, SK Uthappa, Dharamvir Singh, Glenn Turner, Nilam Sanjeep Xess, Billy Bakker, Tom Craig, Adam Dixon, Devinder Walmiki, Moritz Fuerste, Pardeep Mor, Matthew Dawson, Anand Lakra, Gurijinder Singh, Dipsan Tirkey, Aran Zalewski, Amit Rohidas, Abhinav Kumar Pandey, Andrew Charter.
FT: Gurjinder Singh's Q4 goal is enough to see off @Delhiwaveriders' late challenge & help @KalingaLancers win. #KLvDWR #HighOnHockey pic.twitter.com/7fzKRsm9Ad— Hockey India League (@HockeyIndiaLeag) January 22, 2017
Andrew Charter, saves a penalty. #KalingaLancersLive #HIL2017 #HighOnHockey— Kalinga Lancers (@KalingaLancers) January 22, 2017
47' GOAL! Gurjinder Singh breaks the deadlock for @KalingaLancers with a near perfect PC strike. Score: KL 1-0 DWR#KLvDWR #HighOnHockey pic.twitter.com/yPIQcUMWVx— Hockey India League (@HockeyIndiaLeag) January 22, 2017
End of Q3! @KalingaLancers & @Delhiwaveriders have 15 minutes left to find a goal in this close clash. KL 0-0 DWR#KLvDWR #HighOnHockey— Hockey India League (@HockeyIndiaLeag) January 22, 2017
It's @AndrewCharter once again as he races from his goal to deny Talwinder Singh the opener.— Hockey India League (@HockeyIndiaLeag) January 22, 2017
KL 0-0 DWR #KLvDWR #HighOnHockey pic.twitter.com/mIJPVlRNrC
.@rupinderbob3 is yet to fire for #DWR! Will the Skipper lift his side to cross the line or will the home team steal the show?#HighOnHockey pic.twitter.com/h9ngMmdGMM— Hockey India League (@HockeyIndiaLeag) January 22, 2017
SAVE! Harjeet Singh with a strong reverse hit attempt on target but @AndrewCharter palms it away. Score: KL 0-0 DWR#KLvDWR #HighOnHockey pic.twitter.com/9E246uDZR1— Hockey India League (@HockeyIndiaLeag) January 22, 2017
Very good charge. Amit Rohidas. Saving the penalty. #KalingaLancersLive #HIL2017 #HighOnHockey— Kalinga Lancers (@KalingaLancers) January 22, 2017
Pushback! @KalingaLancers get the 2nd half underway in Match 2 of the Coal India #HIL2017.#KLvDWR #HighOnHockey— Hockey India League (@HockeyIndiaLeag) January 22, 2017
HT: It's been an arm wrestle between @KalingaLancers & @Delhiwaveriders as they enter the tunnel goalless. #KLvDWR #HighOnHockey pic.twitter.com/Pp7hbr8XQx— Hockey India League (@HockeyIndiaLeag) January 22, 2017
Expecting Moritz Fuerste, to take control in Q3. #KalingaLancersLive #HIL2017 #HighOnHockey— Kalinga Lancers (@KalingaLancers) January 22, 2017
A close match for sure. Let's keep our fingers crossed and hope for the best. #KalingaLancersLive #HIL2017 #HighOnHockey— Kalinga Lancers (@KalingaLancers) January 22, 2017
Excellent SAVE! @KalingaLancers' Abhinav Pandey goes down low to bat away @rupinderbob3's attempt.— Hockey India League (@HockeyIndiaLeag) January 22, 2017
Score: KL 0-0 DWR#KLvDWR #HighOnHockey pic.twitter.com/sHKmVSKb2a
Visitors @Delhiwaveriders get Q2 underway. Stay tuned for match updates.#KLvDWR #HighOnHockey— Hockey India League (@HockeyIndiaLeag) January 22, 2017
With the scores locked at KL 0-0 DWR at the end of Q1, which team do you think will go into HT leading?#HighOnHockey #KLvDWR— Hockey India League (@HockeyIndiaLeag) January 22, 2017
A closely matched Q1 ends as @KalingaLancers & @Delhiwaveriders continue their search for the opener.— Hockey India League (@HockeyIndiaLeag) January 22, 2017
KL 0-0 DWR#KLvDWR #HighOnHockey
It's been a tight affair so far as both sides look to string passes and dominate possession in the opening moments.#KLvDWR #HighOnHockey— Hockey India League (@HockeyIndiaLeag) January 22, 2017
@KalingaLancers @Naveen_Odisha unveils the cup and greets the team @HockeyIndiaLeag @TheHockeyNews #HIL17 #HighOnHockey pic.twitter.com/jRNX0Bq7aQ— Devasis Sarangi (@devasissarangi) January 22, 2017
Here we go @HockeyIndiaLeag 2nd match @KalingaLancers vs @Delhiwaveriders #HighOnHockey #HIL2017 pic.twitter.com/q2GpSPoU7r— Chiranjibi Samal (@ChiranjibiSamal) January 22, 2017
Cheers to all the fans. Love the enthusiasm. Grt crowd. Thank you for all the love and affection. #KalingaLancersLive #HIL2017 #HighOnHockey— Kalinga Lancers (@KalingaLancers) January 22, 2017
Here are the line-ups from @KalingaLancers’ clash vs @Delhiwaveriders at the Coal India #HIL2017, LIVE on Star Sports & Hotstar at 7 PM. pic.twitter.com/BpNuM4KqNZ— Hockey India League (@HockeyIndiaLeag) January 22, 2017
.@Delhiwaveriders narrowly lead @KalingaLancers in the H2H record but who will win it on 22 Jan? Find out at 7PM on Star Sports & Hotstar! pic.twitter.com/JY0TZVS6vH— Hockey India League (@HockeyIndiaLeag) January 22, 2017
