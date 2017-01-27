LIVE NOW
HIL 2017 Live Score: Dabang Mumbai vs Punjab Warriors

News18.com | January 27, 2017, 6:38 PM IST
Catch all the live action of the sixth match of the Hockey India League 2017 where hosts Dabang Mumbai take on Punjab Warriors.

After winning their last match in a thrilling fashion, Dabang Mumbai will look to continue the momentum as they take on Punjab Warriors who are playing their first match of the season.

Mumbai are currently placed at number three on the points table while the Warriors will look to make a winning start to their HIL campaign.

Dabang Mumbai: Emmanuel Stockbroekx, Robbert Kemperman, Sander de Wijn, Sunil Yadav, JohanBjorkman, Florian Fuchs, Krishan B Pathak, Gurjant Singh, Manpreet, Jeremy Hayward, Tyron Pereira, Harmanpreet Singh, Roshan Minz, David Harte, Affan Yousuf, CA Nikkin, Gurmal Singh, Danish Mujtaba, SH Nilkanta Sharma, Kieran Govers.

Jaypee Punjab Warriors: Mink Van der Weerden, Robert Van der Horst, Ajit Kumar Pandey, Hardik Singh, Baljit Singh Boparai, Jugraj Singh, Varun Kumar, Mark Gleghorne, Jasjit Singh Kular, Arman Qureshi, Jacob Whetton, Tristian Clemons, Harbir Singh Sandhu, Sardar Singh, Satbir Singh, Nithin Thimmaiah, S.V. Sunil, Matt Gohdes, Simon Orchard, Mark Knowles.

Just one minute to go now and Mumbai's is on the verge of winning their second match at home this season.


Goal: This is simply unbelievable as Yusuf gets into space inside the D once more and sends flying a fierce drive, giving Mumbai a 10-4 lead in the match. Punjab is fading away with 9 minutes to go.


Goal: Mumbai extend their lead once more and this time Affan Yusuf scores a field goal for the hosts. Brilliant work by Emmanuel Stockbroekx as he hits a reverse shot which is bundled home by Yusuf. Mumbai take an 8-4 lead in the match.


Goal: Punjab Warriors are right back into the match as Arman Qureshi slams home a field goal. Bad clearance from Harmanpreet Singh which Arman gets hold of and sends the ball into the back of the net. Mumbai 6 - Punjab 4


Goal: Dabang Mumbai extend their lead as Florian Fuchs scores his second field goal of the day. Mumbai now leads 6-2. Fuchs got the pass the edge of the D, came inside and blasted home the ball with fierce venom.


The second half of this blockbuster contest in underway now.


Both teams have scored one field goals each. Nikkin scored for Dabang Mumbai and it was canceled by Punjab's Matt Gohedes in the 13th minute of the first quarters.



Here are the starting line-ups of the two teams.



