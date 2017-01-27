HIL 2017 Live Score: Dabang Mumbai vs Punjab Warriors

Catch all the live action of the sixth match of the Hockey India League 2017 where hosts Dabang Mumbai take on Punjab Warriors.

Preview:

After winning their last match in a thrilling fashion, Dabang Mumbai will look to continue the momentum as they take on Punjab Warriors who are playing their first match of the season.

Mumbai are currently placed at number three on the points table while the Warriors will look to make a winning start to their HIL campaign.

Squads:

Dabang Mumbai: Emmanuel Stockbroekx, Robbert Kemperman, Sander de Wijn, Sunil Yadav, JohanBjorkman, Florian Fuchs, Krishan B Pathak, Gurjant Singh, Manpreet, Jeremy Hayward, Tyron Pereira, Harmanpreet Singh, Roshan Minz, David Harte, Affan Yousuf, CA Nikkin, Gurmal Singh, Danish Mujtaba, SH Nilkanta Sharma, Kieran Govers.

Jaypee Punjab Warriors: Mink Van der Weerden, Robert Van der Horst, Ajit Kumar Pandey, Hardik Singh, Baljit Singh Boparai, Jugraj Singh, Varun Kumar, Mark Gleghorne, Jasjit Singh Kular, Arman Qureshi, Jacob Whetton, Tristian Clemons, Harbir Singh Sandhu, Sardar Singh, Satbir Singh, Nithin Thimmaiah, S.V. Sunil, Matt Gohdes, Simon Orchard, Mark Knowles.