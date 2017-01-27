HIL 2017 Live Score: Dabang Mumbai vs Punjab Warriors

Event Highlights
Catch all the live action of the sixth match of the Hockey India League 2017 where hosts Dabang Mumbai take on Punjab Warriors.
Preview:
After winning their last match in a thrilling fashion, Dabang Mumbai will look to continue the momentum as they take on Punjab Warriors who are playing their first match of the season.
Mumbai are currently placed at number three on the points table while the Warriors will look to make a winning start to their HIL campaign.
Squads:
Dabang Mumbai: Emmanuel Stockbroekx, Robbert Kemperman, Sander de Wijn, Sunil Yadav, JohanBjorkman, Florian Fuchs, Krishan B Pathak, Gurjant Singh, Manpreet, Jeremy Hayward, Tyron Pereira, Harmanpreet Singh, Roshan Minz, David Harte, Affan Yousuf, CA Nikkin, Gurmal Singh, Danish Mujtaba, SH Nilkanta Sharma, Kieran Govers.
Jaypee Punjab Warriors: Mink Van der Weerden, Robert Van der Horst, Ajit Kumar Pandey, Hardik Singh, Baljit Singh Boparai, Jugraj Singh, Varun Kumar, Mark Gleghorne, Jasjit Singh Kular, Arman Qureshi, Jacob Whetton, Tristian Clemons, Harbir Singh Sandhu, Sardar Singh, Satbir Singh, Nithin Thimmaiah, S.V. Sunil, Matt Gohdes, Simon Orchard, Mark Knowles.
FT: An incredible performance by @DabangMumbaiHC on 27 January hands them their 1st ever win over @jaypeewarriors.#DMvJPW #HighOnHockey pic.twitter.com/RPxDnqqTOA— Hockey India League (@HockeyIndiaLeag) January 27, 2017
The ecstatic crowd after the score read 10-4 in favour of the #TheAlphas! #DilSeDabang #HighOnHockey #DMvJPW pic.twitter.com/gakpzuFLdN— Dabang Mumbai HC (@DabangMumbaiHC) January 27, 2017
50' GOAL! It's Affan Yousuf once again who keeps his cool to slot the ball into an empty net. Score: DM 10-4 JPW #DMvJPW #HighOnHockey pic.twitter.com/f0HJtRm4dj— Hockey India League (@HockeyIndiaLeag) January 27, 2017
#JPW pull one back. It's DM 6 - 4 JPW#DilSeDabang #HighOnHockey— Dabang Mumbai HC (@DabangMumbaiHC) January 27, 2017
Another save by Irishman @DavidHarte showing why he is regarded as one of the best Goal Keepers in the World. #HighOnHockey #DilSeDabang— Dabang Mumbai HC (@DabangMumbaiHC) January 27, 2017
A Penalty Corner for @jaypeewarriors. Come on Dabangs!#DilSeDabang #HighOnHockey— Dabang Mumbai HC (@DabangMumbaiHC) January 27, 2017
A terrific strike in the last minute of first half sends #TheAlphas in the lead. #DilSeDabang #HighOnHockey #HIL2017 Hockey India League pic.twitter.com/KgUaHx4jhp— Dabang Mumbai HC (@DabangMumbaiHC) January 27, 2017
As the teams go into the break, it's the home team with the advantage! Stay tuned for a riveting Q3!#HighOnHockey #DMvJPW— Hockey India League (@HockeyIndiaLeag) January 27, 2017
30' GOAL! Florian Fuchs with a thunderous strike at the end of the half gives @DabangMumbaiHC the lead. DM 4-2 JPW#DMvJPW #HighOnHockey pic.twitter.com/VcyIy9Nxk4— Hockey India League (@HockeyIndiaLeag) January 27, 2017
30' Goal!— Dabang Mumbai HC (@DabangMumbaiHC) January 27, 2017
What a Goal from the Dabang Goal Machine Florian Fuchs. #TheAlphas lead by 4-2 at the end of first half. #DilSeDabang
Q1 comes to an end and it's all square between @DabangMumbaiHC & @jaypeewarriors.— Hockey India League (@HockeyIndiaLeag) January 27, 2017
Score: DM 2-2 JPW #DMvJPW #HighOnHockey
A well defended Penalty Corner by Emmanuel Stockbroekx. #TheAlphas #DilSeDabang #HighOnHockey— Dabang Mumbai HC (@DabangMumbaiHC) January 27, 2017
Both teams have scored one field goals each. Nikkin scored for Dabang Mumbai and it was canceled by Punjab's Matt Gohedes in the 13th minute of the first quarters.
GOAL!— Dabang Mumbai HC (@DabangMumbaiHC) January 27, 2017
A perfect start for #TheAlphas as Nikkin scores a field goal. #DM 2-0 #JPW#DilSeDabang pic.twitter.com/Z4MJC2iNUT
Here are the starting line-ups of the two teams.
Here’s the starting XI as @DabangMumbaiHC host @jaypeewarriors in the Coal India #HIL2017, LIVE on Star Sports & Hotstar at 7 PM IST. pic.twitter.com/9rYyDJbQyC— Hockey India League (@HockeyIndiaLeag) January 27, 2017
Find out how players from @DabangMumbaiHC fared as they took on the tricky albeit fun lip reading challenge. #HIL2017 #HighOnHockey pic.twitter.com/XIGDJOdbGK— Hockey India League (@HockeyIndiaLeag) January 27, 2017
.@DabangMumbaiHC will look to use home advantage & register their 1st win against @jaypeewarriors in the Coal India #HIL2017 on 27 Jan. pic.twitter.com/kVY5Uvsfxj— Hockey India League (@HockeyIndiaLeag) January 27, 2017
Photogallery
-
StarGaze: Shraddha Kapoor Parties With Farhan Akhtar, SRK Attends OK Jaanu Special Screening
-
Kishwer Merchant- Suyyash Rai Wedding: Look Who All Attended the Reception Party
-
Hollywood Friday: Ryan Gosling, Emma Stone Starrer La La Land Releases This Week
-
Hollywood Friday: Moana All Set to Bring Disney's Magic On-Screen This Week