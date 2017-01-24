HIL 2017 Live Score: Dabang Mumbai vs Uttar Pradesh Wizards, Match 4

Catch all the live action of the fourth match of the Hockey India League 2017 between Dabang Mumbai vs Uttar Pradesh Wizards.

Preview:

Dabang Mumbai take on Uttar Pradesh Wizards in their second match of the tournament after holding Ranchi Rays to a 3-3 draw on the opening day of tournament. Mumbai are currently second on the points table with two points in their kitty.

On the other hand, Uttar Pradesh Wizards play their first match of HIL season five and will look to start their campaign on a winning note.

Squads:

Dabang Mumbai: Emmanuel Stockbroekx (Belgium), Sander De Wijn (Netherlands), Jeremy Hayward (Australia), Harmanpreet Singh (India), Gurmail Singh (India) Robbert Kemperman (Netherlands), Johan Bjorkman (Sweden), Florian Fuchs (Germany), Roshan Minz (India), Affan Yousuf (India), Nikkin Thimmaiah (India), Danish Mujtaba (India), Kieran Govers (Australia) Krishan B Pathak (India), Gurjant Singh (India), David Harte (Ireland) Manpreet (India), Tyron Pereira (India), Vikas Sharma (India), Nilakanta Sharma (India)

UP Wizards: Arthur Van Doren (Belgium), Nicholas Spooner (South Africa), Gonzalo Peillat (Argentina), Gurinder Singh (India), Raghunath (India), Jolie Wouter (Netherlands) Ajay Yadav (India), Aiyappa (India), Ramandeep Singh (India), Akashdeep Singh (India) Suraj Karkera (India), Sreejesh (India) Seve Van Ass (Netherlands), Shamsher Singh (India), Ajitesh Roy (India), Agustin Mazzilli (Argentina), Vikas Vishnu Pillay (India), Chinglensana Singh (India), Sander Baart (Netherlands), Eddie Ockenden (Australia).