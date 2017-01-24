LIVE NOW
auto-refresh

HIL 2017 Live Score: Dabang Mumbai vs Uttar Pradesh Wizards, Match 4

News18.com | January 24, 2017, 6:45 PM IST
facebook Twitter google skype

Event Highlights

Catch all the live action of the fourth match of the Hockey India League 2017 between Dabang Mumbai vs Uttar Pradesh Wizards.

Preview:

Dabang Mumbai take on Uttar Pradesh Wizards in their second match of the tournament after holding Ranchi Rays to a 3-3 draw on the opening day of tournament. Mumbai are currently second on the points table with two points in their kitty.

On the other hand, Uttar Pradesh Wizards play their first match of HIL season five and will look to start their campaign on a winning note.

Squads:

Dabang Mumbai: Emmanuel Stockbroekx (Belgium), Sander De Wijn (Netherlands), Jeremy Hayward (Australia), Harmanpreet Singh (India), Gurmail Singh (India) Robbert Kemperman (Netherlands), Johan Bjorkman (Sweden), Florian Fuchs (Germany), Roshan Minz (India), Affan Yousuf (India), Nikkin Thimmaiah (India), Danish Mujtaba (India), Kieran Govers (Australia) Krishan B Pathak (India), Gurjant Singh (India), David Harte (Ireland) Manpreet (India), Tyron Pereira (India), Vikas Sharma (India), Nilakanta Sharma (India)

UP Wizards: Arthur Van Doren (Belgium), Nicholas Spooner (South Africa), Gonzalo Peillat (Argentina), Gurinder Singh (India), Raghunath (India), Jolie Wouter (Netherlands) Ajay Yadav (India), Aiyappa (India), Ramandeep Singh (India), Akashdeep Singh (India) Suraj Karkera (India), Sreejesh (India) Seve Van Ass (Netherlands), Shamsher Singh (India), Ajitesh Roy (India), Agustin Mazzilli (Argentina), Vikas Vishnu Pillay (India), Chinglensana Singh (India), Sander Baart (Netherlands), Eddie Ockenden (Australia).

Jan 24, 2017 8:21 pm (IST)

Jan 24, 2017 8:16 pm (IST)

Jan 24, 2017 8:15 pm (IST)

Jan 24, 2017 8:09 pm (IST)

Yet another penalty corner and yet another goal for Mumbai's Harmanpreet Singh. Dabang Mumbai have leveled the match in spectacular style at home.


Jan 24, 2017 8:08 pm (IST)

Jan 24, 2017 8:08 pm (IST)

Jan 24, 2017 7:56 pm (IST)

Jan 24, 2017 7:54 pm (IST)

Jan 24, 2017 7:49 pm (IST)

GOAL: Hosts Mumbai pull one point back via a penalty corner. The match is heating up now. Indian international Harmanpreet Singh scores for Dabang Mumbai.


Jan 24, 2017 7:43 pm (IST)

Jan 24, 2017 7:37 pm (IST)

Jan 24, 2017 7:37 pm (IST)

Jan 24, 2017 7:35 pm (IST)

Mazzilli scored the goal for UP Wizards (Field Goal) after brilliant run of play saw him one on one with the keeper. 2 points to the visitors.


Jan 24, 2017 7:34 pm (IST)

Against the run of play, UP Wizards take a surprise lead into the match. 


Jan 24, 2017 7:32 pm (IST)

Jan 24, 2017 7:32 pm (IST)

Only a matter of WHEN and not IF for the hosts to score a goal as they are on an attacking spree.



Jan 24, 2017 7:29 pm (IST)

Jan 24, 2017 7:26 pm (IST)

Jan 24, 2017 7:22 pm (IST)

We are underway and Mumbai are on the front foot straightaway as the first shot of the day hits the side net.


Jan 24, 2017 7:21 pm (IST)

UP Wizards have donned yellow jerseys while hosts Danbag Mumbai are wearing blue on their home turf.


Jan 24, 2017 7:18 pm (IST)

Both sets of players are on the pitch and action is about to begin in Mumbai.


Jan 24, 2017 7:07 pm (IST)

Jan 24, 2017 7:06 pm (IST)

Jan 24, 2017 7:03 pm (IST)

Jan 24, 2017 6:59 pm (IST)

Here are the line ups of the two teams.



Jan 24, 2017 6:49 pm (IST)

Jan 24, 2017 6:42 pm (IST)

Jan 24, 2017 6:42 pm (IST)

Jan 24, 2017 6:42 pm (IST)

Photogallery
    © Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved.