HIL 2017 Live Score: Dabang Mumbai vs Uttar Pradesh Wizards, Match 4

Catch all the live action of the fourth match of the Hockey India League 2017 between Dabang Mumbai vs Uttar Pradesh Wizards.
Preview:
Dabang Mumbai take on Uttar Pradesh Wizards in their second match of the tournament after holding Ranchi Rays to a 3-3 draw on the opening day of tournament. Mumbai are currently second on the points table with two points in their kitty.
On the other hand, Uttar Pradesh Wizards play their first match of HIL season five and will look to start their campaign on a winning note.
Squads:
Dabang Mumbai: Emmanuel Stockbroekx (Belgium), Sander De Wijn (Netherlands), Jeremy Hayward (Australia), Harmanpreet Singh (India), Gurmail Singh (India) Robbert Kemperman (Netherlands), Johan Bjorkman (Sweden), Florian Fuchs (Germany), Roshan Minz (India), Affan Yousuf (India), Nikkin Thimmaiah (India), Danish Mujtaba (India), Kieran Govers (Australia) Krishan B Pathak (India), Gurjant Singh (India), David Harte (Ireland) Manpreet (India), Tyron Pereira (India), Vikas Sharma (India), Nilakanta Sharma (India)
UP Wizards: Arthur Van Doren (Belgium), Nicholas Spooner (South Africa), Gonzalo Peillat (Argentina), Gurinder Singh (India), Raghunath (India), Jolie Wouter (Netherlands) Ajay Yadav (India), Aiyappa (India), Ramandeep Singh (India), Akashdeep Singh (India) Suraj Karkera (India), Sreejesh (India) Seve Van Ass (Netherlands), Shamsher Singh (India), Ajitesh Roy (India), Agustin Mazzilli (Argentina), Vikas Vishnu Pillay (India), Chinglensana Singh (India), Sander Baart (Netherlands), Eddie Ockenden (Australia).
.@13harmanpreet's double strike sends the home fans into a frenzy! Join the hockey fever & tweet your views on the game using #HighOnHockey! pic.twitter.com/dp0aKOhSY9— Hockey India League (@HockeyIndiaLeag) January 24, 2017
A stunning Penalty Corner makes it 2-2. Come on Dabangs! #TheAlphas #DilSeDabang #DMvUPW #HighOnHockey @HockeyIndiaLeag pic.twitter.com/vMkZonfd8m— Dabang Mumbai HC (@DabangMumbaiHC) January 24, 2017
32' Another PC for @DabangMumbaiHC & @13harmanpreet does it again for his team to level the scores at DM 2-2 UPW.#DMvUPW #HighOnHockey pic.twitter.com/s60niEZKW0— Hockey India League (@HockeyIndiaLeag) January 24, 2017
HT! @UPWizardsTeam go into the break with the advantage but how will the home team respond in Q3? Stay tuned!#HighOnHockey #DMvUPW pic.twitter.com/7caaYj9Wl8— Hockey India League (@HockeyIndiaLeag) January 24, 2017
What a contest that was as young @13harmanpreet took on seasoned goalkeeper @16Sreejesh! Tweet your views with #HighOnHockey, folks!#DMvUPW— Hockey India League (@HockeyIndiaLeag) January 24, 2017
PC for @DabangMumbaiHC and @13harmanpreet fires it in past @16Sreejesh to pull one back for his team!— Hockey India League (@HockeyIndiaLeag) January 24, 2017
DM 1-2 UPW#DMvUPW #HighOnHockey pic.twitter.com/L6dXXnqswz
17' A long scoop by #TheAphas ! Finds the side of the net! #DilSeDabang #DMvUPW #HighOnHockey DM 0-2 UPW— Dabang Mumbai HC (@DabangMumbaiHC) January 24, 2017
GOOAALL! The visitors strike first as @eddieockenden taps in the pass for @AgustinMazzilli to do the rest!— Hockey India League (@HockeyIndiaLeag) January 24, 2017
DM 0-2 UPW.#DMvUPW #HighOnHockey pic.twitter.com/edglpg6mMx
13' A goal for @UPWizardsTeam ! Agustin finds the net! C'mon Alphas, we need a comeback! #DilSeDabang #DMvUPW #HighOnHockey DM 0-2 UPW— Dabang Mumbai HC (@DabangMumbaiHC) January 24, 2017
10' The home team are off to a positive start as they put @UPWizardsTeam under pressure early in the game!— Hockey India League (@HockeyIndiaLeag) January 24, 2017
DM 0-0 UPW#DMvUPW #HighOnHockey
Only a matter of WHEN and not IF for the hosts to score a goal as they are on an attacking spree.
#TheAlphas on an attacking spree! Expectations rise as the match progresses! #DilSeDabang #DMvUPW #HighOnHockey— Dabang Mumbai HC (@DabangMumbaiHC) January 24, 2017
5' : A free hit for #TheAlphas! Can we make it into a Goal!! #DilSeDabang #DMvUPW— Dabang Mumbai HC (@DabangMumbaiHC) January 24, 2017
1' Emmanuel strikes but the shot goes off-target! An early try! Keep up! #DilSeDabang #DMvUPW— Dabang Mumbai HC (@DabangMumbaiHC) January 24, 2017
The atmosphere is building up at the Mahindra Hockey Stadium as we stand minutes away from pushback in #DMvUPW!#HighOnHockey pic.twitter.com/TgAGDIzQ7G— Hockey India League (@HockeyIndiaLeag) January 24, 2017
Checkout the starting line-up and cheer for #TheAlphas as they battle @UPWizardsTeam! #DilSeDabang #HighOnHockey #DMvUPW pic.twitter.com/v01NHmIyWv— Dabang Mumbai HC (@DabangMumbaiHC) January 24, 2017
.@DabangMumbaiHC players begin their warm up with LIVE action just around the corner. Stay tuned!#HighOnHockey #DMvUPW pic.twitter.com/6MVg0xxzfI— Hockey India League (@HockeyIndiaLeag) January 24, 2017
Here are the line ups of the two teams.
Go through the Starting XIs and gear up for #DMvUPW at the Coal India #HIL2017, LIVE on Star Sports & Hotstar at 7 PM IST. pic.twitter.com/ahUp8AvwNo— Hockey India League (@HockeyIndiaLeag) January 24, 2017
The Skipper is ready to take charge! Watch out for the drag-flick wizard @raghuhock in #DMvUPW at 7 PM IST tonight! #HighOnHockey#HIL2017 pic.twitter.com/b5rbk3HywA— Hockey India League (@HockeyIndiaLeag) January 24, 2017
This evening at 7:00 PM IST, witness @UPWizardsTeam engage @DabangMumbaiHC in a battle of wits and brawn only on #HIL2017.@TheHockeyIndia pic.twitter.com/x43pWbWW5W— uttarpradeshwizards (@UPWizardsTeam) January 24, 2017
Remember #HIL2016 match b/w #UttarPradeshWizards & @DabangMumbaiHC?Well its time to return d favour! #HIL2017 #HighOnHockey @HockeyIndiaLeag pic.twitter.com/XKeQp40K5y— uttarpradeshwizards (@UPWizardsTeam) January 24, 2017
#TheAlphas spotted in an intense practice session ahead of their 2nd match of #HIL2017! #DilSeDabang #HighOnHockey 🏑 pic.twitter.com/boIjr6g9eL— Dabang Mumbai HC (@DabangMumbaiHC) January 24, 2017
