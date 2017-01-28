HIL 2017 Live Score: Ranchi Rays vs Delhi Waveriders

Catch all the live action of the seventh match of the Hockey India League between Ranchi Rays and Delhi Waveriders.

Preview:

Delhi Waveriders take on hosts Ranchi Rays in the seventh match of the fifth edition of the Hockey India League.

After losing their first match against Kalinga Lancers, the 2014 champions will look for a win against Ranchi to bring their campaign back on track.

While Ranchi beat Kalinga Lancers 7-2 in their last match and will look to continue the momentum against Delhi.

Squads:

Ranchi Rays: Christopher Ruhr, Sarvanjit Singh, Sumit Kumar, Mohammad Amir Khan, Imran Khan, Flynn Ogilvie, Sumit, Simranjeet Singh, Barry Middleton, Trent Mitton, Ashley Jackson, Gurbaj Singh, Kothajit Singh, Manpreet Singh, Birendra Lakra, Timothy Deavin, Vikramjit Singh, Fergus Kavanagh, Akash Chikte, Tyler Lovell

Delhi Waveriders: Rupinder Pal Singh, Talwinder Singh, Mandeep Antil, Surender Kumar, Pardeep Singh, Mandeep Singh, Vikram Kanth, Parvinder Singh, Vikas Dahiya, Santa Singh, Prabhdeep Singh, Harjeet Singh, Simon Child, Tristan White, Manuel Brunet, Iain Wallace Lewers, Benjamin Stanzl, Vanasch Vincent Francois Bernard, Justin Neil Reid – Ross, Austin Charles Smith.