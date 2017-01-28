HIL 2017 Live Score: Ranchi Rays vs Delhi Waveriders

Event Highlights
Catch all the live action of the seventh match of the Hockey India League between Ranchi Rays and Delhi Waveriders.
Preview:
Delhi Waveriders take on hosts Ranchi Rays in the seventh match of the fifth edition of the Hockey India League.
After losing their first match against Kalinga Lancers, the 2014 champions will look for a win against Ranchi to bring their campaign back on track.
While Ranchi beat Kalinga Lancers 7-2 in their last match and will look to continue the momentum against Delhi.
Squads:
Ranchi Rays: Christopher Ruhr, Sarvanjit Singh, Sumit Kumar, Mohammad Amir Khan, Imran Khan, Flynn Ogilvie, Sumit, Simranjeet Singh, Barry Middleton, Trent Mitton, Ashley Jackson, Gurbaj Singh, Kothajit Singh, Manpreet Singh, Birendra Lakra, Timothy Deavin, Vikramjit Singh, Fergus Kavanagh, Akash Chikte, Tyler Lovell
Delhi Waveriders: Rupinder Pal Singh, Talwinder Singh, Mandeep Antil, Surender Kumar, Pardeep Singh, Mandeep Singh, Vikram Kanth, Parvinder Singh, Vikas Dahiya, Santa Singh, Prabhdeep Singh, Harjeet Singh, Simon Child, Tristan White, Manuel Brunet, Iain Wallace Lewers, Benjamin Stanzl, Vanasch Vincent Francois Bernard, Justin Neil Reid – Ross, Austin Charles Smith.
HT: It remains goalless as the defences of @RanchiRaysTeam & @Delhiwaveriders stand resolute against every attack.#RRvDWR #HighOnHockey pic.twitter.com/rzeZxbwQmf— Hockey India League (@HockeyIndiaLeag) January 28, 2017
Q1 comes to a close & Both @RanchiRaysTeam and @Delhiwaveriders are locked at 0-0.#RRvDWR #HighOnHockey— Hockey India League (@HockeyIndiaLeag) January 28, 2017
3' SAVE! Talwinder Singh with the 1st attempt of the game but @TylerJLovell makes a comfortable save. RR 0-0 DWR#RRvDWR #HighOnHockey pic.twitter.com/e2mr1rFz4W— Hockey India League (@HockeyIndiaLeag) January 28, 2017
🔥Gameday🔥— vincent vanasch (@vincvanasch21) January 28, 2017
RR vs DWR 🔜 live on https://t.co/zUyrBGGJMl 🎥 #roksakotohroklo 🙏🏽 #highonhockey 🙌🏼 hockeylife 🏑 #hil2017 🇮🇳 #India ☀️🏄🏼 pic.twitter.com/e22oWLYbte
Check out the lineups as @RanchiRaysTeam face @Delhiwaveriders in Match 7, LIVE on Star Sports & Hotstar at 7 PM IST. #HIL2017 #HighOnHockey pic.twitter.com/qX9zsgX2Su— Hockey India League (@HockeyIndiaLeag) January 28, 2017
