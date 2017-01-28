LIVE NOW
HIL 2017 Live Score: Ranchi Rays vs Delhi Waveriders

News18.com | January 28, 2017, 7:02 PM IST
Catch all the live action of the seventh match of the Hockey India League between Ranchi Rays and Delhi Waveriders.

Preview:

Delhi Waveriders take on hosts Ranchi Rays in the seventh match of the fifth edition of the Hockey India League.

After losing their first match against Kalinga Lancers, the 2014 champions will look for a win against Ranchi to bring their campaign back on track.

While Ranchi beat Kalinga Lancers 7-2 in their last match and will look to continue the momentum against Delhi.

Squads:

Ranchi Rays: Christopher Ruhr, Sarvanjit Singh, Sumit Kumar, Mohammad Amir Khan, Imran Khan, Flynn Ogilvie, Sumit, Simranjeet Singh, Barry Middleton, Trent Mitton, Ashley Jackson, Gurbaj Singh, Kothajit Singh, Manpreet Singh, Birendra Lakra, Timothy Deavin, Vikramjit Singh, Fergus Kavanagh, Akash Chikte, Tyler Lovell

Delhi Waveriders: Rupinder Pal Singh, Talwinder Singh, Mandeep Antil, Surender Kumar, Pardeep Singh, Mandeep Singh, Vikram Kanth, Parvinder Singh, Vikas Dahiya, Santa Singh, Prabhdeep Singh, Harjeet Singh, Simon Child, Tristan White, Manuel Brunet, Iain Wallace Lewers, Benjamin Stanzl, Vanasch Vincent Francois Bernard, Justin Neil Reid – Ross, Austin Charles Smith.

Jan 28, 2017 8:05 pm (IST)

The third quarter begins and let's hope this time we get to see a goal on two.


Jan 28, 2017 8:00 pm (IST)

Jan 28, 2017 7:58 pm (IST)

Second quarter comes to an end and the match is still locked at 0-0. Both team are seemingly scared to take the initiative thinking it could give the other team a chance to score.


Jan 28, 2017 7:51 pm (IST)

3 minutes left in the second quarter and still neither of the two teams are able to get a clear cut chance to score a goal.


Jan 28, 2017 7:44 pm (IST)

The second quarter is playing out in the same fashion as the first. Both teams are making circle entries but failing to capitalise. So far both Delhi and Ranchi have made 3 circle entries each.


Jan 28, 2017 7:38 pm (IST)

Jan 28, 2017 7:37 pm (IST)

First quarter ends and the match is locked at nil nil. The highlight of the half was Delhi's penalty corner which was superbly saved by Ranchi.


Jan 28, 2017 7:35 pm (IST)

Smith hits a fierce drive towards the right post but is saved by the trailing stick of a defender. The score remains 0-0


Jan 28, 2017 7:34 pm (IST)

Mandeep Singh makes a brilliant run inside the D and is stopped by one of the defenders. Delhi awarded a penalty corner. Brilliant chance for the visitors to go one-nil up


Jan 28, 2017 7:31 pm (IST)

Great start to the match by both the teams. Delhi has come close to scoring so far but the match is still locked at 0-0


Jan 28, 2017 7:30 pm (IST)

Jan 28, 2017 7:07 pm (IST)

The match is about to start at the Astro Turf Stadium in Ranchi. The hosts will be eyeing another big win at home after their scintillating 7-2 victory over Kalinga Lancers in their last game.


Jan 28, 2017 7:03 pm (IST)

Jan 28, 2017 7:03 pm (IST)

