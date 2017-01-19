HIL 2017 Live Streaming: Where To Watch the Fifth Edition of League

India's premier hockey competition — The Hockey India League — is all set to begin on January 21, with the first match of the season to be played between Dabang Mumbai and Ranchi Rays.

This is the fifth edition of the league which is considered to be the most expensive hockey league in the world. The semifinals will be played on February 25 while the final is scheduled for February 26.

Hockey India League has been a six team affair since it's inception in 2013 — Delhi, Mumbai, Chandigarh, Lucknow, Ranchi and Bhubaneswar.

FIH President and HIL Chairman Narinder Dhruv Batra said, “It has not just been a great spectacle for fans and players, but also a great model to demonstrate sustained growth for the sport.We hope to raise the bar again this season, by increasing reach to more fans via innovative mediums as well as better revenues for players and sponsors.”

“At the heart of its concept, the Hockey India League benefits our Indian players development immensely by allowing them to play alongside some the best players in the world hence learning new techniques that go a long way during the hockey season,” Batra concluded.

Image Credits: (Hockey India)

Where To Watch

The live streaming of the matches will be shown on Hotstar.Com, while the matches will be telecasted live (both in Hindi and English) on Star Sports Network.

((With PTI Inputs))