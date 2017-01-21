HIL 2017 Live Updates: Dabang Mumbai vs Ranchi Rays, Match 1

For Live blog, scroll down to bottom of the page.

Dabang Mumbai, who had never made it to the semi-finals of the previous four editions of Hockey India League, are hoping that season 5 will turn out better as they play their five home games at a stretch till the end of the month.

Mumbai open their campaign against two-time champions Ranchi Rays and then clash with UP Wizards (Jan 24), defending champions Punjab Warriors (Jan 27), 2014 champions Delhi Wave Riders (Jan 30) before concluding their home leg against last year's losing finalists Kalinga Lancers (Jan 31).