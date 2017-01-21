HIL 2017 Live Updates: Dabang Mumbai vs Ranchi Rays, Match 1

For Live blog, scroll down to bottom of the page.
Dabang Mumbai, who had never made it to the semi-finals of the previous four editions of Hockey India League, are hoping that season 5 will turn out better as they play their five home games at a stretch till the end of the month.
Mumbai open their campaign against two-time champions Ranchi Rays and then clash with UP Wizards (Jan 24), defending champions Punjab Warriors (Jan 27), 2014 champions Delhi Wave Riders (Jan 30) before concluding their home leg against last year's losing finalists Kalinga Lancers (Jan 31).
Christopher Ruhr, who won the bronze medal with Germany in last August's Rio Olympics, will also lend extra edge to the team along with Australian defender Timothy Deavin, who was a member of his country's gold-medal winning team in the 2014 World Cup.
In addition they have a strong Indian presence in Gurbaj Singh, Kothajit Singh, Manpreet Singh and Birendra Lakra and four juniors who were part of the victorious Indian Junior World Cup squad.
The visitors, guided by Junior World Cup winning coach Harendra Singh, are no push-overs as they have retained England s Ashley Jackson and Barry Middleton, along with Australian defender Fergus Kavanagh.
Nilakanta Sharma, Danish Mujtaba, Vikas Sharma, Tyron Pereira, Manpreet and Vikas Sharma will form the midfield while Fuchs, Roshan Minz, Affan Yousuf, Gurjant Singh, John Bjorkman would lead the attack.
There have been three new additions in Belgium defender Emmanuel Stockbroekx and the Dutch duo -- Sander De Wijn and Robert Kemperman.
German striker Florian Fuchs, of six foreign nationalities represented in the squad, will lead the team.
The squad has David Harte and Pathak to guard the goal, while Harmanpreet, Jeremy Hayward, Gurmail Singh would form the defensive wall.
The five are goalkeeper Krishan Pathak, drag-flick penalty corner exponent Harmanpreet Singh, midfielders Nilakanta Sharma and Manpreet Singh and forward Gurjant Singh.
"We deliberately gave some pitch time to the five boys last year and since then they have significantly improved and got exposed to higher levels of hockey, lots of international games and training, and of course success in the Junior World Cup in Lucknow," said head coach Stacy.
The presence of five players - who were all part of the Indian World Junior Cup winning squad will be of interest as national coach Roelant Oltmans has said he will be watching the juniors performance in HIL with a keen eye.
The home side - coached by four-time Olympian Jay Stacy of Australia - has the right mixture of experience and youth, both in attack and defence.
Hello and welcome to the LIVE coverage from the Hockey India League 2017 match between Dabang Mumbai and Ranchi Rays.