HIL 2017 Live Updates: Kalinga Lancers vs Ranchi Rays, Match 3

News18.com | January 23, 2017, 7:10 PM IST
Kalinga Lancers Squad: Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Malak Singh, SK Uthappa, Dharamvir Singh, Glenn Turner, Nilam Sanjeep Xess, Billy Bakker, Tom Craig, Adam Dixon, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Devinder Walmiki, Moritz Fuerste, Pardeep Mor, Matthew Dawson, Anand Lakra, Gurijinder Singh, Dipsan Tirkey, Aran Zalewski, Amit Rohidas, Abhinav Kumar Pandey, Andrew Charter.

Ranchi Rays Squad: Birendra Lakra (India), Timothy Deavin (Australia), Vikramjit Singh (India), Fergus Kavanagh (Australia) Christopher Ruhr (Germany), Sarvanjit Singh (India), Sumit Kumar, Mohammad Amir Khan (India), Imran Khan (India)Akash Chikte, Tyler Lovell (Australia)Flynn Ogilvie, Sumit (India), Simranjeet Singh (India), Barry Middleton (England), Trent Mitton (Australia), Ashley Jackson (England), Gurbaj Singh (India), Khandangbam Kothajit Singh (India), Manpreet Singh (India)

Jan 23, 2017 8:03 pm (IST)

An action packed Q2 comes to an end.

 

Score:

 

KL 0-0 RR


Jan 23, 2017 8:00 pm (IST)

Jan 23, 2017 7:57 pm (IST)

Jan 23, 2017 7:51 pm (IST)

Penalty Corner: A PC has been awarded to Ranchi Rays. Manpreet is ready for the push again.


Jan 23, 2017 7:46 pm (IST)

Just wide! A big chance falls to Kalinga Lancers' Billy Bakker but he fails to hit the target.

 

KL 0-0 RR


Jan 23, 2017 7:37 pm (IST)

End of Qtr 1:

 

Kalinga Lancers 0-0 Ranchi Rays


Jan 23, 2017 7:36 pm (IST)

11 minutes into Q1 and chances have been created at both ends but the deadlock remains intact.

 

Score:

 

Kalinga Lancers 0-0 Ranchi Rays


Jan 23, 2017 7:34 pm (IST)


Amit Rohidas, makes a good defense at the corner


Jan 23, 2017 7:34 pm (IST)


Captain Moritz Fuerste is in action now. Can he do some magic for his team tonight?


Jan 23, 2017 7:33 pm (IST)

Excellent Save! Abhinav Pandey saves the penalty. Brilliant work from him.


Jan 23, 2017 7:31 pm (IST)

Jan 23, 2017 7:25 pm (IST)

Kalinga Lancers are following the attacking strategy. Can they take a lead in the first quarter?


Jan 23, 2017 7:22 pm (IST)

The action has begun.

 

Who will win the today's match? 

 

Kalinga Lancers

 

or

 

Ranchi Rays


Jan 23, 2017 7:15 pm (IST)

Jan 23, 2017 7:15 pm (IST)

Jan 23, 2017 7:15 pm (IST)

Jan 23, 2017 7:10 pm (IST)

Jan 23, 2017 7:09 pm (IST)

Hello and welcome to the LIVE coverage from the HIL 2017 match between Kalinga Lancers and Ranchi Rays.


