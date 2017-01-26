HIL 2017: Mumbai Look to Continue Winning Streak Against Punjab

Mumbai: High on confidence after registering a come-from-behind 4-3 win in their last game, Dabang Mumbai would like to continue its winning streak when they take on defending champions Jaypee Punjab Warriors in a round robin match of the Hockey India League, here on Friday.

In their last game Uttar Pradesh Wizards, Dutchman Robbert Kemperman scored the winner with a deflection to pocket their first win in the fifth edition of the tournament.

Dabang Mumbai had a good home run so far as they drew their first match against Ranchi Rays 3-3 at the Mahindra stadium here.

By virtue of a draw and win, Dabang Mumbai are presently occypying second position in the standings with seven points behind leaders Kalinga Lancers (10 points).

And come tomorrow, the Florian Fuchs-led Mumbai side would like to continue their impressive showing in the tournament.

With the likes of Kempermanm, Johan Bjorkan, Fuchs and India international Nikkin Thimmaiah in its arsenal, Dabang Mumbai possesses a strong forwardline and it will be a challenge for the Punjab defence to stop the home side.

The Mumbai team, coached by Australian Jay Stacy, also has a strong defence with Australian Jeremy Hayward and Harmanpreet Singh manning the backline.

"Our efforts will be to score a goal right at the start of play. We will also try to score as many field goals as possible as one field goal is counted as two. This will be our focus," explained Harmanpreet.

Punjab Warriors, on the other hand, have likes of Satbir Singh, Englishman Mark Gleghorne, Aussie Jackob Whetton, Jasjit Singh Kular in the forwardline, while their midfeild will be manned by experienced skipper Sardar Singh.

Australian Matt Gohdes and Dutchman Robert Van Der Horst also add to Punjab's strength.

Meanwhile, Dabamg Mumbai mifielder Vikas Sharma is out of the tournament due to a hamstring injury and has been replaced by defender Sunil Yadav in the squad.