HIL 2017: Ruhr Feels India Can Win Medal in 2018 Hockey World Cup

Press Trust Of India

First published: January 12, 2017, 2:20 PM IST | Updated: 2 hours ago
Photo Credit: Getty Images

New Delhi: German international Christopher Ruhr, who is one of the highest paid players of Hockey India League (HIL) feels that the current Indian team's chances of a podium finish at the 2018 World Cup is bright.

“I think India and Argentina developed most of all big hockey nations over the past 2-3 years. I like the style India plays and I think they are a huge contester on winning an Olympic medal in 2020. Also a medal at the World Cup in 2018 - especially because the World Cup takes place in India and the crowds in India are always amazing, which gives the home team another percentage point in motivation,” said Ruhr, who was roped in for a whopping USD 75,000 by MS Dhoni-owned Ranchi Rays.

