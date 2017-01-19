HIL 2017: Rupinder Pal Singh To Lead Delhi Waveriders

New Delh: Ace dragflicker Rupinder Pal Singh will lead Delhi Waveriders in the upcoming fifth edition of the Hockey India League (HIL), starting January 21.

Rupinder will take charge of the tam from New Zealand's Simon Child, who has been named as the vice-captain.

Rupinder, who was part of the 2014 Asian Games gold medal-winning Indian team, will lead a young squad, which includes some new faces in Austin Smith of South Africa, Argentina's Manuel Brunet, Vincent Vanasch of Belgium and Indian goalkeeper Vikas Dahiya, Mandip Antil and Pardeep Singh.

The Waveriders also has in its disposal two promising Indian players, Junior World Cup-winning side captain Harjeet Singh and 19-year-old Mandeep Singh.

New international faces of Waveridrs include Manuel, who was part of the 2016 Rio Olympics gold winning Argentina team, Austin, competed at the 2008 and 2012 Olympics, the 2010 and 2014 Hockey World Cups, and at the 2010 and 2014 Commonwealth Games and Belgian goalkeeper Vincent, who represented his national side at the 2012 London Olympics.

Commenting on the new-look side, Waveriders coach Ced ric D'Souza said: "With some of the players from last year's team unavailable, we have done our best to fill the gaps with top quality players."

"Training has gone on really well and we definitely are a well-rounded and balanced team. Needless to say, we will do our best to continue and maintain our past record of a podium finish with, of course, the target being the top place. We can expect some high-octane action in the 2017 Hockey India League." he added.

Delhi Waveriders Squad: Rupinder Pal Singh (Captain), Talwinder Singh, Mandeep Antil, Surender Kumar, Pardeep Singh, Mandeep Singh, Vikram Kanth, Parvinder Singh, Vikas Dahiya, Santa Singh, Prabhdeep Singh, Harjeet Singh, Simon Child (Vice-Captain), Tristan White, Manuel Brunet, Iain Wallace Lewers, Benjamin Stanzl, Vanasch Vincent Francois Bernard, Justin Neil Reid - Ross, Austin Charles Smith.