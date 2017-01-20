HIL 2017: Sardar Singh Confident of Winning India's Premier Hockey Tournament
Image Credit: HIL.
New Delhi: After guiding Punjab Warriors to their maiden Hockey India League (HIL) title in 2016, captain Sardar Singh is aiming for another spectacular show in the 2017 season and believes the defending champions can lift the trophy once again.
Punjab Warriors clinched their Hockey India League title in the fourth edition of the six-team tournament at the Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium beating Kalinga Lancers 6-1 in the summit clash.
"Our main aim will be winning the title once again. We have plans in our mind and we want to execute those on the field," a confident captain said.
The Punjab Warriors have a good mix of experienced international players like Armaan Qureshi, Matt Gohdes, Satbir Singh and Moritz Fuerste and the team will be coached by the the seasoned Australian instructor Barry Dancer. Sardar, who recently gave up captaincy of the Indian national team, is confident of yet another good show.
"The team is ready. All we want is to go and perform. I am sure we will win this season too," the Padma Shri awardee said.
Punjab Warriors will open their HIL 2017 campaign against Dabang Mumbai on January 27 and Sardar Singh knows that the Mumbai outfit has the players to upset the defending champions.
On being asked how HIL is helping young players, Sardar said: "Hockey India League is a great platform for youngsters. Star players and coaches from all over the world participate in the HIL. Our players get the chance to interact with them and learn the various aspects of the sport."
"When you compete with big stars, you learn a lot," he said.
