Hockey India Announces Cash Award for Victorious Indian Women's Hockey Team

As Indian women's hockey team scripted history by winning the Asia Cup after 13 years, Hockey India on Monday announced a cash award for the team and support staff, for their efforts. A sum of Rs 1 Lakh each to the 18-member Indian Women's Team and Chief Coach, and Rs 50,000 each for the support staff, was announced. The team beat China 5-4 in a nail-biting final which went into a penalty shootout where, Rani Rampal scored in sudden death. Goalkeeper Savita made a brilliant save after the two teams were at a 4-4 deadlock after five penalty shootout attempts. The victory ensured India a spot in the 2018 Women's World Cup.The Indian team showcased incredible form throughout the tournament as they won all their matches beating higher ranked China (World No.8) and Japan (World No.11). The team scored a total 28 goals and conceded only five goals in the entire tournament, proving their domination right from the first match where they beat Singapore 10-0 in the Pool Stage."This is truly a commendable achievement by the Indian Women's Team bringing back the Asia Cup after 13 years. They have shown great spirit and determination to win this tournament and have rightfully qualified for the World Cup next year as Continental Champions. Hockey India congratulates Captain Rani and the entire team, including the support staff and coaching staff for this victory. We are extremely proud of this win and wish them the very best for future tournaments," said Md. Mushtaque Ahmad, Secretary General, Hockey India.