HS Prannoy Tames World Beater Srikanth to Start New Chapter

When one thinks of 'Nationals' in Indian sport, all that comes to mind is an empty stadium, mismanaged event and disinterested fans. As is the case with most sports in India, the nationals are for namesake. Now let's imagine badminton nationals filled with star shuttlers like PV Sindhu, Saina Newhal, Kidambi Srikanth and HS Prannoy. The event is going to be a massive hit without any doubt, and will draw swarms of people to the stadium.That is exactly what transpired at the 82nd Senior National Badminton Championship in Nagpur. And what the crowd witnessed on the last day of the tournament was history in the making.It was HS Prannoy in the men's singles getting past the world no. 2 Kidambi Srikanth in three games, to be crowned the national champion for the very first time in his career. The former won the match 21-16, 15-21, 21-7 to script history, and perhaps started a new chapter in Indian badminton. In the women's singles, it was Saina Nehwal who beat PV Sindhu 21-17, 27-25.Talking about men's singles, it's not just the victory that holds importance, it is also the way Prannoy got past Srikanth. For starters, Prannoy produced the aggressive game that he is known for and made good use of his famous backhand smash.But what really worked in his favor was his patience and the will to play a long match against his higher ranked opponent."You know I was playing good badminton throughout the year, but I wasn't just closing well. So all I wanted to do was to finish strong and stay calm. I focused hard throughout the game."It feels great to beat Srikanth in the final. I think I was really good to beat him. It's a relief to win the nationals for the first time," an elated Prannoy told News18 Sports from Nagpur.One of the deciding factors in the match was the pace of the court and that played its part. Both players had a tough time tackling it. But Prannoy braved it on the occasion and made it work in his favor."There's always a good side and the bad side on the court. I started on the good, and ended on the good. What was important is that I took lead in the first game itself that helped me. And then when I lost the second, I had the confidence to win the third game. Basically I made good use of the conditions," he added.In a stop-start career that Prannoy has had, this win will take him a long way. It will give him that extra push to do well at the international tournaments, and not just settle with quarterfinal and semifinal finishes."This year has panned out the way I had planned. Until last year I wasn't going beyond the first or the second round. I have graduated to the quarters and the semis, but now I want to go a step further and aim for the titles. This win will give me that extra push to go a step further."Next year is going to be a tough test for me as the opponents will only become stronger. I have my eyes set on a few tournaments like the Commonwealth and the Asian games, and would like to do well there too," Prannoy concluded.