I-League: Confident DSK Shivajians Face Minerva Punjab

After registering their first ever away win in the league against Shillong Lajong, an upbeat DSK Shivajians will look to continue their winning run when they take on Minerva Punjab FC in at the Guru Nanak Stadium in Ludhiana on Wednesday.

In their last fixture, DSK Shivajians made the most of their chances as they picked up an away win against an impressive Shillong Lajong outfit who were on a four-game winning run.

Their opponents Minerva Punjab too, had a day to remember as they drew with defending Champions Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru.

DSK Shivajians are sixth in the table with 9 points from 8 games and Minerva Punjab are 9th with 6 points in as many encounters.

Speaking about the game, first team Manager Dave Rogers said: "We have some really good youngsters and so do Minerva. We need to change Indian football by giving these youngsters an opportunity which we at DSK Shivajians believe in, and also Minerva Punjab and Shillong Lajong are following the same philosophy."

"Our only concern is tomorrow's game against a good and improving Minerva Punjab team. From the owner Ranjeet, to their Coach Surinder, they are excellent human beings and fantastic football people. We will approach this game as we approach every other I-League game in a positive and focused manner on trying to achieve our goal of gaining three points like we do against each opponent," he added.

DSK Shivajians have met Minerva Punjab only once in the Durand Cup and twice in the DSK Cup 2016.

However, with this being the two sides first ever meeting in the league, it will be interesting to see how the sides line up but with both teams regularly fielding a number of U22 players, it promises to be a fascinating watch!