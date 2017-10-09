I Will Not Sell My Wimbledon Trophies: Boris Becker

Won't — Boris Becker (@TheBorisBecker) October 8, 2017

There has been much talk about the legendary Boris Becker’s financial status and how he might have to resort to selling his Wimbledon trophies to clear his debts. But the three time Wimbledon champion has confirmed to News18 Sports that these are all mere rumours and there is no truth to him planning to sell off his trophies.Becker took to Twitter and told News18Sports that he ‘Won’t’ sell his Wimbledon trophies.Earlier, in a statement to BBC, as reported by Johnny Greenwood via social media, Becker’s lawyers had also made it clear that he was not looking to swap his three Wimbledon trophies for a debt free restart.This is the first time the legendary tennis player has spoken out about the matter in recent times, thus dismissing all speculations about the same.This squashes all earlier reports that have suggested the complete opposite. Reports had also indicated that the three time champion tennis player had borrowed 2 million GBP from a British telecoms billionaire.Becker who was the former World Number 1 Novak Djokovic’s coach till December 2016, was declared bankrupt in June after his costly divorce from his first wife and a series of failed business ventures has seen his assets dwindle from 35 million GBP to just 540,000 Euros, according to a German magazine.This sudden fall from grace forced Becker to take a loan from John Caudwell, the co-founder of Phones 4U. Caudwell, whose daughter worked as a personal assistant in Becker’s London office, agreed to loan him £2 million, at an interest rate set of 25 per cent. A spokesman for Caudwell told The Times the loan hadn’t been repaid, although later he changed his statement.Becker’s financial woes are said to have spiralled, with the six-time Grand Slam winner now owing £10.5 million to Arbuthnot Latham & Co, a private London bank. He is also believed to owe €38.4 million to Hans-Dieter Cleven, his long-term business adviser.It is understood that his total debts amount to more than £54.4 million, which has been “vehemently denied” by his lawyer, Christian-Oliver Moser.Becker who won his first Wimbledon title at the age of 17, was said to be considering selling his Wimbledon trophies, which are kept at his £7 million London home.His agent was unavailable when approached for comment by the Telegraph earlier.