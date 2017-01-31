IAAF Chief Sebastian Coe Denies Misleading Doping Committee
IAAF chief Sebastian Coe. (Getty Images)
London: The head of world athletics Sebastian Coe has denied that he misled a British Parliamentary committee investigating doping in sport when he appeared before it last December.
Central to Coe's evidence was his insistence that he did not know the specific detail of an email sent to him by former London Marathon race director David Bedford, which Coe says he sent to the IAAF Ethics Commission without opening the attachments.
Bedford told the Parliamentary Committee this month that he was surprised to hear that Coe had not read the attachments of the 2014 mail and committee chairman Damian Collins said Bedford's evidence had raised questions over "the timing and extent of Lord Coe's knowledge of these allegations".
Coe's mail to Beloff referred to the receipt "documentation of serious allegations being made by and on behalf of the Russian female athlete (Liliya) Shobukhova from David Bedford".
"The purpose of this note is of course to advise you that I have now been made aware of the allegations," Coe added.
Coe, however, said he did not know the specifics of Bedford's claim and explained why in a four-page email to Collins this week which was made public by the committee (www.parliament.uk/documents/commons-committees/culture-media-and-sport/Correspondence/Lord-Coe-to-Chair-re-David-Bedford-evidence-26-01-2017.pdf).
"This is even though I accept that in August 2014 David Bedford emailed me documents containing allegations along those lines," he added.
"I trust this clarifies the matter to the satisfaction of the committee and as such there are no grounds for suggesting I misled the committee in any way."
Recommended For You
- American Runner Travels The World to Win Seven Marathons in a Week
- Ace Designers, Gender Benders: What To Expect From LFW 2017
- Star Tech: Vaani Kapoor's Technology SWAG Quotient With Honor 6X
- Sridevi, Daughters Jhanvi And Khushi Kapoor Slay In Manish Malhotra Ensembles
- Beauty and the Beast Trailer Is Finally Out and It Is Absolutely Magical