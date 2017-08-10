News18 » Other Sports
IAAF World Championships: Francis Shocks Felix, Miller-Uibo for 400m Gold
American Phyllis Francis ripped up the form book to claim a shock gold in the women's 400m at the IAAF World Championships on Wednesday.
United States' Phyllis Francis celebrates after winning the gold medal in the Women's 400m final during the World Athletics Championships in London on Wednesday. (AP Image)
London: American Phyllis Francis ripped up the form book to claim a shock gold in the women's 400m at the IAAF World Championships on Wednesday.
The race had been billed as a straight duel between multi-medalled American Allyson Felix, the defending champion, and Olympic champion Shaunae Miller-Uibo.
But clear leader Miller-Uibo tied up in shocking fashion with 20 metres to run to allow hard-charging Francis, 25, win with a personal best of 49.92 seconds.
Bahrain teenager Salwa Eid Naser claimed silver in a national record of 50.06, with Felix taking bronze, just 0.02sec adrift, as Miller-Uibo went from first to fourth in the final strides.
Francis, who finished fifth at the Rio Olympics, was left stunned by her victory.
"It is amazing. I am so excited. It is such an amazing feeling. Being world champion sounds pretty cool. This win has not hit me yet, but I guess tomorrow when I will wake up," the 25-year-old said.
"Allyson and Shaunae are amazing finishers, we are that talented. When I went down the home straight I just believed in myself and stayed patient.
"I just knew what I was capable of doing, so I stuck to my race model.
"At the finish line I was surprised, I thought I was second or third, but then they told me 'you are first'. That is crazy."
Naser, 19 and born to a Bahraini father and Nigerian mother, said she had "surprised my opponents and I even surprised myself".
"Coming to these championships, I really did not think about a medal.
"I was not chasing Felix, I was pushing myself until the very end and I did not even see what was going on in the last metres."
