Incident With Neymar Was Overly Exaggerated Believes Edinson Cavani

Paris Saint-Germain's Uruguayan striker Edinson Cavani has said he has no problem with Brazilian teammate Neymar, rejecting speculation of a feud between the two.Cavani and Neymar appeared to argue over penalty taking duties in Paris Saint-Germain's 2-0 victory over Lyon in September and the forwards reportedly continued quarrelling in the dressing room after the match, reports Xinhua news agency."With Neymar, there is nothing special in what happened," Cavani told Uruguayan magazine Ovacion."People exaggerated things that happened on the pitch or in the dressing room, and that's where they should stay because it's a part of football."Stories that do not exist are invented or created (but) what counts is the group's objective," he added.Cavani, who has scored 19 goals from 25 matches for Paris Saint-Germain this season, was similarly forthright about Uruguay's chances at this year's World Cup in Russia."Honestly, we have the aim of winning every competition," he said, adding that Uruguay's semi-final appearance at the 2010 World Cup showed their capability."We are going to approach this World Cup the same way and hopefully history can be repeated," the 30-year-old added.