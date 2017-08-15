Independence Day: Sindhu, Saina Among Others Wish the Nation
As India celebrates its Independence Day, leading sportstars from across the nation wished their fans.
PV Sindhu. (Getty Images)
As India celebrates its Independence Day, leading sportstars from across the nation wished their fans.
Leading the way was Olympic Silver Medallist PV Sindhu along with Saina Nehwal.
India hockey goalkeeper PR Sreejesh, who is currently recuperating from an injury also wished the fans, and also wished himself saying 'Independence from injury.'
Tennis ace Rohan Bopanna and Davis Cup Coach Mahesh Bhupathi along with Sania Mirza too wished the nation.
Leading the way was Olympic Silver Medallist PV Sindhu along with Saina Nehwal.
India hockey goalkeeper PR Sreejesh, who is currently recuperating from an injury also wished the fans, and also wished himself saying 'Independence from injury.'
Tennis ace Rohan Bopanna and Davis Cup Coach Mahesh Bhupathi along with Sania Mirza too wished the nation.
Happy Independence Day 🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/vWZwKo1vSJ— Saina Nehwal (@NSaina) August 14, 2017
Happy Independence Day .... Remembering our freedom fighters,soldiers &everyone who made this possible..#JaiHind #70 pic.twitter.com/3cYmLOpjdh— sreejesh p r (@16Sreejesh) August 15, 2017
Happy Independence Day 🇮🇳 Jai Hind pic.twitter.com/SS1EwWQjju— Sania Mirza (@MirzaSania) August 14, 2017
Happy Independence Day.... Jai Hind!! pic.twitter.com/YwDiPHI63J— Mahesh Bhupathi (@Maheshbhupathi) August 15, 2017
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Independence Day: How the Concept of Patriotism Has Evolved in Bollywood
- GoT S7 Ep 6 Preview: It's Hardhome All Over Again With Jon Snow vs Night King
- Independence Day 2017 – Five Cars That Changed the Indian Automotive History
- Kohli's Aggressive Captaincy Similar to Ponting: Hussey
- Janmashtami 2017: Celebrate The Day With Lord Krishna Inspired Playlist