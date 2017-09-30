India 'A' Women's Hockey Team go Down 0-7 to New South Wales

India A women's hockey team was handed a humiliating 0-7 defeat by New South Wales (NSW) in a one-sided contest at the 2017 Women's Australian Hockey League here.In what was only the second match in their maiden appearance, India A failed to even put up a fight against a strong NSW.NSW took a 3-0 lead in the first quarter of the match itself to put the Indian eves on the back foot. Field goals by Emily Smith (2nd minute), Courtney Schonell (6th minute) and Jaime Hemmingway (12th minute) gave NSW an early edge over the visitors. Jessica Watterson added another goal to NSW's tally in the 18th minute, taking their overall lead to a dominating 4-0 in the second quarter.India, however, seemed to recover from the early setback as they put up a controlled defence in the following minutes, which restricted NSW forwards from making easy forays into the visitors' circle.The change in defence-approach paid off as India kept NSW from scoring goals in the remaining minutes of the second and third quarters. On the other hand, breaking the NSW defence was a tough task for Preeti Dubey & Co. and repeated attempts by the Indian forwards to make successful circle penetrations were mired by a well-structured defence.