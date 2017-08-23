India Aim to Continue Winning Streak Against St. Kitts and Nevis

A buoyed Indian team will like to win their 10th international encounter on trot when they take on 125th ranked St Kitts and Nevis in the second round robin encounter of the Hero Tri-Nation Footabll tournament on Thursday.The tournament is being seen as a preparatory one before India tale on Macau in their Asian Cup qualifying encounter on September 5. India in last few months have won eight official international game and an unofficial friendly against Bhutan.India won the first match against 160th ranked Mauritius 2-1 after trailing by a goal. Seasoned duo of Robin Singh and Balwant Singh scored for the hosts.Going with his youth policy, chief coach Stephen Constantine is expected to hand over senior team debut to a few more talented U-23 players after the trio of goalkeeperAmrinder Singh, Nikhil Pujary and Manvir Singh were blooded in the opening game.Constantine would want his team to play attacking brand of football and would certainly plug the loopholes pertaining to the first 15 minutes when the defence looked jittery.Forwards Robin and Balwant would like to continue from where they left. The prolific Jeje Lalpheklhua and young Manvir, are also expected to play a crucial role, if India has to register their 10th win on the trot.The Indian defence comprising the likes of Sandesh Jhinghan, would play a crucial role in stopping the visitors attack.The midfield is expected to be marshalled by Eugeneson Lyngdoh, Holicharan Narzari, Jerry Lalrinzuala and Udanta Singh, whom Constantine will expect to be consistent.On the other hand, St Kitts and Nevis, who were held by a lower-ranked Mauritius to a 1-1 draw, would like to put up an inspired show against the favourites.Their coach Jacques Passy also conceded that India are a formidable side compared to them."They (India) are absolute favourites to win the tournament. It is no more a three-nation, but a two-nation tournament. Our focus is on India," Passy said. The matchstarts at 8 pm.